Memorial Run welcomes hundreds of bikers

POMEROY, Ohio — Though the day was hot and humid and there were risks for rain showers and thunderstorms, hundreds of participants still came out to ride in the 34th annual Meigs County Memorial Run.

This run is one of the largest in Southeast Ohio with crowds of bikers, and onlookers, gathering on the Pomeroy parking lot, Main Street and side streets to take part in the three-day event.

Rochelle Lamm, one of the event organizers, said, “Volunteers and food vendors report record breaking attendance all three days from this event, not only the bikers, but the community.”

Memorial Day is the time to reflect upon the soldiers who fought and who have fallen in war. One way to execute respect is participating in an event filled with honor with one’s brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, daughters, and sons.

“We do this run in memory of those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom, in memory of loved ones we have lost, tradition, and charity,” said Lamm. “All the proceeds raised go to our annual Christmas giveaway for underprivileged kids/teens in Meigs County.”

The event had several amenities throughout the weekend such as vendors, music, inflatables, a poker run, a bike stunt show and commemorative t-shirts, patches, pins, poker chips, and flags for the motorcycles. Also, a $1,000 prize drawing for a charitable cause.

On Friday, the event goers enjoyed live music on the parking lot and bikes were blessed. Then, on Saturday, the poker run brought out 246 participants, the children had fun on the inflatables, and there was live music in the evening for event goers to enjoy.

Lamm shared there were many individuals in attendance from the community to just view the different sorts of bikes on the parking lot and those lined up on Main Street on Sunday. Spectators also enjoyed the bike stunt show.

“Approximately 700 bikes participated in the run while many more were present before and after the run,” said Lamm. “We never can get a true count on Sunday’s bikes, because we do not have entry or sign up fees for that run and many come to hang out with family and friends, but do not go on the run. Sunday is like a big biker family reunion.”

Encouraging cheers and several pictures were taken as the bikers took off for the run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun1.jpg Encouraging cheers and several pictures were taken as the bikers took off for the run. Erin Perkins | OVP The Meigs County Memorial Run once again brought out bikers and onlookers to downtown Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun2.jpg The Meigs County Memorial Run once again brought out bikers and onlookers to downtown Pomeroy. Erin Perkins | OVP The bikers assembling around their bikes, getting ready for the run to start. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun4-1-.jpg The bikers assembling around their bikes, getting ready for the run to start. Erin Perkins | OVP Some of the participants in the run dress up in a fun way as others wear everyday dress. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun4-2-.jpg Some of the participants in the run dress up in a fun way as others wear everyday dress. Erin Perkins | OVP Several participants take pictures and videos as they take off for the ride. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun6-1-.jpg Several participants take pictures and videos as they take off for the ride. Erin Perkins | OVP Meigs County Memorial Run participants, pictured from left, Wyatt Wooten, Erin Dunn, and Evan Dunn preparing for their ride. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun6-2-.jpg Meigs County Memorial Run participants, pictured from left, Wyatt Wooten, Erin Dunn, and Evan Dunn preparing for their ride. Erin Perkins | OVP Interesting, custom bikes were seen at the run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun8-1-.jpg Interesting, custom bikes were seen at the run. Erin Perkins | OVP The riders lining up, preparing for take off. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun8-2-.jpg The riders lining up, preparing for take off. Erin Perkins | OVP Some bikers taking a break in the shade prior to the run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun10-1-.jpg Some bikers taking a break in the shade prior to the run. Erin Perkins | OVP Meigs County Memorial Run participants taking off from the parking lot for a ride around Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0529MemRun10-2-.jpg Meigs County Memorial Run participants taking off from the parking lot for a ride around Meigs County. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.