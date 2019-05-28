Murder suspect make initial court appearance

ATHENS — The Meigs County man charged in the shooting death of a man in Athens County last week had his initial court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Andy O. Doczi, 37, of South Second Avenue, Middleport, remains held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond, with 10 percent allowed, after making the initial appearance on a single charge of aggravated murder.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 23,at 8:49 am, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a resident of 15010 Fossil Rock Road, Athens found a body outside the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a deceased male, Andrew T. Everett, age 33, of 301 U.S. Route 33, Shade. The deceased was located with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Rodney Smith stated in an updated news release over the weekend that “a swift investigation yielded a possible suspect and on Friday, May 24, 2019, that suspect was located in Pomeroy and transported to Athens County.”

Detectives interviewed Andy Doczi, age 37, of 647 South Second Street, Middleport, who was then arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder.

According to Smith, Doczi allegedly admitted to pointing a weapon towards Everett and firing a single shot. Doczi reportedly lead investigators to a wooded area in Meigs County where a firearm was recovered.

As to possible motive in the case, Smith stated that it is alleged the suspect believed the victim had stolen his truck. The vehicle was recovered and is now in the custody of the sheriff’s office as evidence in the case.

Sheriff Smith commended Detective John Deak, Detective Brice Fick, Lieutenant John Morris and Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders for their investigative efforts.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case on Friday assisting with the apprehension of a suspect for questioning, recovery of the vehicle and a search warrant at the residence on South Second Avenue.

A preliminary hearing is the case is scheduled for June 3 in Athens Municipal Court.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

