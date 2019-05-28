Legion places flags

Members of Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy spent time last week placing flags on the graves of veterans in Beech Grove Cemetery and Rocksprings Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. Legion members are pictured with young adults Hope Diehl and Ezra Briles, who assisted the members in placing the flags at Beech Grove Cemetery on Thursday evening.

