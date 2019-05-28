Eastern Local honors students

REEDSVILLE — Eastern Local School District recently held it’s second annual academic banquet.

The banquet, held in partnership with Farmers Bank, honored 74 students for their outstanding academic achievement.

The evening opened with Senior Jessica Parker leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation by Senior Blaise Facemyer. Supt. Steve Ohlinger served as the master of ceremonies for the event.

The keynote address for the evening was given by Dr. Terry Randall Kaylor, a gastroenterologist in the Cincinnati area and 1994 alumnus of Eastern High School. Dr. Kaylor shared how education, dedication to your goals, and perseverance shape our successes and contribute to reaching our dreams and ambitions. In the week that marked the 25th anniversary of his own graduation from Eastern High School, Dr. Kaylor encouraged the students to contribute, to dedicate themselves to their studies and work hard to achieve their goals.

Student awards were presented on behalf of the school by Farmers Bank Board of Directors members Dave Weber and Tom Karr. Photos were taken by Bartee Photography and provided to the students and their families.

Eastern Local Academic Banquet honorees were as follows:

Third Grade — Aedre Ault, Case Barnett, Alexis Bissell, Clay Buckley, Parker Durst, Grayson Powell, Allison Putnam, and Braelyn Simpson;

Fourth Grade — Harlei Balser, Haidyn Elliot, Wesley Honaker, Makenzie Robertson, Sydney Stout, and Carson VanMeter;

Fifth Grade — Caleb Abner, Lane Atha, Olivia Householder, Colton Lloyd, and Hunter Needs;

Sixth Grade — Cooper Barnett, Arianna Buckley, Audry Clingenpeel, Alex Collins, Danielle Epple, William Gaddis, Anita Moore, Joeseph Putnam, Brady Rockhold, Kayla Sellers, Gavan Smith, and Rylan Weeks;

Seventh Grade — Hannah Bearhs, Victoria Driggs, Emma Edwards, Emmalyn Hayes, Karey Schreckengost;

Eighth Grade — Savannah Barnes, Ella Carleton, Erica Durst, Juli Durst, Trey Hill, Trenton Morrissey, Bella Mugrage, Koen Sellers, and Lillyann Suttle;

Ninth Grade — Lindsie Davis, Emma Doczi, Emma Epling, Jayden Evans, Kendyl Householder, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland, and Savannah Stover;

Tenth Grade — Isabella Arix-Michael, Jake Barber, Olivia Barber, Layna Catlett, Jenna Chadwell, and Alisa Ord;

Eleventh Grade — Garrett Barringer, Faith Bauerbach, Haylie Blankenship, Michael Letson, Aubree Lyons, Derrick Metheney, Kristyn Stewart, and Emily VanMeter;

Twelfth Grade — Hannah Damewood, Ally Durst, Blaise Facemyer, Chase King, Mollie Maxon, Jessica Parker, and Garrett Rees.

All awards, photos, and honoree meals were sponsored by Farmers Bank, with the meal catered by Austin Cole Culinary Art Co.

Sponsors for the event included Farmers Bank, Farmers Bank Tuppers Plains Branch, Eastern Local Board of Education, Eastern Local Administration and Faculty, Eastern Local Education Association, Bartee Photography, Eastern Elementary PTO, Locker 219, Austin Cole Culinary Art Co., and Bethel Church.

Eastern Local School District Academic Banquet Honorees are pictured in a group photo. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Eastern-Banquet-1.jpg Eastern Local School District Academic Banquet Honorees are pictured in a group photo. Supt. Steve Ohlinger served as the master of ceremonies for the academic banquet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Eastern-Banquet-2.jpg Supt. Steve Ohlinger served as the master of ceremonies for the academic banquet. Dr. Terry Randall Kaylor was the keynote speaker for the banquet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Eastern-Banquet-3.jpg Dr. Terry Randall Kaylor was the keynote speaker for the banquet.