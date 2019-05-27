Levy approved by one vote, pending recount

ALBANY — It is said that every vote matters, and that may be especially true for Alexander Local School District.

While a recount is scheduled to be held on June 3 in Athens County, the proposed one percent income tax levy for Alexander Local Schools is currently passing by one vote after the official vote counts in Athens and Meigs counties last week.

In Meigs County, the levy was voted on in one precinct, Columbia. Voters in that precinct voted in favor of the levy, 158 to 144.

The majority of the district is located in Athens County, where voters defeated the levy 1026 for to 1039 against.

The 14 vote margin in Meigs County, along with the 13 vote margin in Athens County, currently has the levy passing by a total of 1,184 for the levy to 1,183 against the levy. The slim margin prompts a recount of votes in the matter.

The levy, if approved, calls for a one percent income tax on earned income of individuals residing the school district. This includes residents in a portion of Meigs, Athens and Vinton counties. The income tax would be for a period of five years beginning Jan. 1, 2020 for the current expenses of the district.

Previous levy attempts for the district, ranging from 1.5 percent to 1 percent had all been rejected by voters. The recent levy history is as follows:

November 2016 — 1.5 percent income tax levy failed by approximately 600 votes

May 2017 — 1.5 percent income tax levy failed by approximately 400 votes

November 2017 — 1.25 percent income tax levy failed by approximately 550 votes

May 2018 — 1 percent income tax levy failed by approximately 60 votes

November 2018 — 1 percent income tax levy failed by approximately 350 votes

The November 2016 levy attempt was the first operating levy put before voters since 1991 for the district.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

