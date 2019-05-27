Candidates file for Mayor, Council in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Multiple candidates have filed for office in the village of Middleport.

Residents of Middleport will be deciding on the office of Mayor, along with two council seats in the November General Election.

For the position of Middleport Mayor, those filing petitions were current mayor Sandy Iannarelli, Fred Hoffman, and Joshua Ashley.

For the two council seats available, four individuals filed petitions. Filing for the council seats were incumbent Ben Reed, incumbent Susan Page, former councilman Douglas Dixon, and James Buskirk.

Reed and Page are both currently on council after having been appointed to their respective seats.

Given the population of Middleport, the filing deadline for the November election for offices in the village is different than the other villages in Meigs County. Filing deadline for offices in Pomeroy, Racine, Rutland and Syracuse is Aug. 7.