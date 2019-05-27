Prevention Coalition discusses future events

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition discussed future drug prevention campaigns at their meeting on Wednesday at the Robert E. Byer Emergency Operations Center.

Cheyenne Trussell said the art contest ended Friday. Students in all three school districts participated in the contest. Trussell said they still need donations for the prizes. Sheriff Keith Wood said he is considering having the countywide winner’s art printed on t-shirts for the drug prevention day at the Meigs County Fair.

The coalition reminded attendees that “Operation Street Smart” will be held at Eastern Local on August 21.

The speaker at the meeting was Rick Weber, the coordinator for Power Clean, a new recovery fitness program in Athens.

The Power Clean Recovery Program emphasizes on exercise and nutrition to help addicts in the recovery process. The trial sessions are underway and the plan is to start a 12-week course on June 3. Participants will exercise three days per week at WellWorks at Ohio University. They will receive clothing, fruits and vegetables and two bus tickets — one to get one and one to get back in two days. For more information on this recovery program, call Rick Weber at 740-742-2888.

The next Community Prevention Coalition meeting is scheduled for June 26 at noon in the Robert E. Byer EOC.