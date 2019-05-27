Remembering the fallen

MIDDLEPORT — Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 conducted several Memorial Day observances on Monday, beginning with a tribute at the river.

Memorial Day is observed the last Monday in May each year and is a day set aside to remember men and women who died during their service in the United States Military. Memorial Day was once known as Decoration Day and began following the Civil War. It became a federal holiday in 1971.

Post 128 conducted the tribute at the Middleport Levee with the placement of a wreath in the Ohio River, a gun salute and the playing of taps. Legion members then traveled to local cemeteries for additional remembrances.

Post 128 concluded the day by taking part in the 129th Burlingham Memorial Day service held at the Burlingham Cemetery and Church.

Similar observances were hold around the county and nation as part of Memorial Day.

Additional coverage of the Memorial Day Services in Racine and Pomeroy will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 of Middleport conducted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning which included a gun salute. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.28-Middleport-Mem-Day-1.jpg Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 of Middleport conducted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning which included a gun salute. Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 member Jim Bradbury places a wreath in the river during Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.28-Middleport-Mem-Day-2.jpg Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 member Jim Bradbury places a wreath in the river during Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremony. Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 of Middleport conducted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning which included a gun salute and the placement of a wreath in the river. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.28-Middleport-Mem-Day-3.jpg Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 of Middleport conducted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning which included a gun salute and the placement of a wreath in the river.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

