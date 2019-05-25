Visiting the traveling World War II Memorial

LETART, W.Va. — The traveling World War II Memorial at Letart Nature Park is drawing several visitors this weekend.

The traveling memorial, made in the reflection of the actual memorial in Washington, D.C., will be set up at the park from now until the morning hours of Monday, May 27. Individuals can come by and see the sights at anytime as the memorial will be open 24 hours a day. Refreshments such as hot dogs, beans, and cornbread will be available. Along with viewing the memorial on the park’s grounds, there is also World War II memorabilia and displays inside the park’s community building for guests to view.

The Letart Nature Park is located behind the Letart Community Building in Mason County, W.Va. Admission is free.