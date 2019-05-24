Meigs man arrested for aggravated murder

ATHENS — A Meigs County man was arrested on Friday after the body of an Athens County man was found with a gun shot wound outside a residence.

Andy Oliver Doczi, 37, of 647 South Second Avenue, Middleport, was located on Friday and charged, following an interview, with a single count of aggravated murder.

According to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, his office received a report at 8:49 a.m. on Thursday of a body found in a yard on Fossil Rock Road, Lodi Twp, Athens. The deceased was identified as Andrew T. Everett, 33, of Route 33, Shade.

Smith stated that the swift investigation lead to the identification of a possible suspect in the case.

As to possible motive in the case, Smith stated that it is alleged the suspect believed the victim had stolen his truck. The vehicle was recovered and is now in the custody of the sheriff’s office as evidence in the case.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case on Friday assisting with the apprehension of a suspect for questioning, recovery of the vehicle and a search warrant at the residence on South Second Avenue.

Smith said that he appreciated the work of Detectives John Deak and Brice Fick, as well as Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders who worked diligently to conclude the investigation in the case quickly.

Doczi is currently being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond and is expected to make an appearance in Athens County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Doczi https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.26-Doczi_ne2019524212011270-1.jpg Doczi