Memorial Day services planned

MEIGS COUNTY —Memorial Day events, remembrances and ceremonies are planned around Meigs County for Monday.

A Memorial Day service will be hosted by Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 at the Pomeroy Levee at noon on Monday.

American Legion Post 39 Memorial Day service guest speaker will be Douglas Dixon, a Meigs County Veterans Service Officer.

Born in Grandville, Ohio, Dixon graduated from Grandville High School in 1980 and joined the U.S. Navy. In 1983, he attended boot camp in San Diego, California, served on active duty from 1984-87, and joined the Naval Reserve from 1987 to 1995, returning to active duty in 1995 until retiring in 2013.

”I proudly served my country for 30 years. I am currently serving as a Veteran Service Officer at the Meigs County Veterans Service Office where we proudly service veterans in Meigs County,” stated Dixon in the announcement for the ceremony.

As part of the noon ceremony, the Southern High School Marching Band will perform, and Post 39 Auxiliary Chairman Joann Newsome will read Flanders Field.

In addition to the noon service, American Legion Post 39 will be attending cemetery services starting with Rocksprings Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Beach Grove Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Sacred Heart Cemetery at 10 a.m.; and the Bridge of Honor at 10:30 a.m. Following the service at the Levee, cemetery services will resume at 1:30 p.m. at Meigs Memory Gardens; 2 p.m. at Chester Cemetery; and 2:30 p.m. at Hemlock Grove Cemetery.

Racine American Legion Post 602 will host a program beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Legion which is located at 715 Fifth Street, Racine, across from Star Mill Park.

The Southern High School Marching Band will take part in the flag raising ceremony, followed by a speaker and refreshments.

Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 in Middleport will take part in a series of remembrances, beginning at the Middleport Levee at 8:45 a.m.

Following the ceremony at the levee, Legion members will move to Middleport River View Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Bradford Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.; Middleport Hill Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Addison Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.; Cheshire Gravel Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.; Middleport Gravel Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.; Stewart Bennett Park in Middleport at 11:15 a.m.; Howell Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.; and Burlingham Cemetery at 1 p.m.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

