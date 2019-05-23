Multiple drug indictments returned by grand jury

POMEROY — Recent grand jury sessions held in Meigs County saw led to the filing of multiple indictments on drug charges.

Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley announced the following indictments:

Drug Crimes

Sara Allbaugh, 31, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (6-MAM), a felony of the fifth degree. Allbaugh is alleged to have been in possession of the drugs during a traffic stop. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Thomas Anderson, 27, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree. Anderson is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Isaiah English, 23, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. English is alleged to have been in possession of amphetamine during a traffic stop in Middleport. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Antonio Foster, 35, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Foster is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department, the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Fredrick Gibbs, 26, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Gibbs is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a breaking and entering investigation at a church near Harrisonville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Donald Gilmore, 45, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a warrant at a residence near Pageville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jessica Gilmore, 38, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department, the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Kendra Haning, 24, of Middleport, Ohio was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Haning is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Casey Hubbard, 30, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Morphine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (6-MAM), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. Hubbard is alleged to have been in possession of the drugs during an emergency response to a reported overdose at a residence in Racine. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Giles Hysell, Jr., 40, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. Hysell is alleged to have been in possession of the drugs during an emergency response to a reported unconscious subject in a motor vehicle parked at a commercial property along State Route 7. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Michelle Jones, 39, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. Jones is alleged to have been in possession of the drugs during an emergency response to a reported unconscious female on New Lima Road. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter, and the Rutland Police Department assisted.

Joseph Jordan, 48, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Marijuana), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Marijuana), a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, and Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Jordan is alleged to have possessed and been engaged in trafficking of marijuana during a traffic investigation in Pomeroy. Jordan also is alleged to have committed identity fraud by using another’s identity when providing identification to law enforcement. The Pomeroy Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Stephanie Lewis, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Lewis is alleged to have been in possession of drugs during a traffic investigation. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Daniel Murphy, 39, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree. Murphy is alleged to have been in possession of buprenorphine during a traffic stop. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Scott Peterson, 43, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree. Peterson is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a theft investigation at a business in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Shannon Scholderer, 43, of Middleport, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine) a felony of the fourth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Scholderer is alleged to have possessed and sold methamphetamine in Middleport. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

David Stewart, 41, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Stewart is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter with law enforcement in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Michael Stewart, 32, of Cheshire, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Stewart is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and to have prepared it to be trafficked, evidence of which is alleged to have been found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on State Route 7. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Michael Tolliver, 37, of Chauncey, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Tolliver is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on County Road 1 in Columbia Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Samantha Wilcoxen, 35, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for three counts of Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), each a felony of the fifth degree. Wilcoxen is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an emergency response to a reported fight in Racine. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Dylan Wilkins, 26, of Elon College, North Carolina, was indicted for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and Vehicular Manslaughter, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Wilkins is alleged to have driven his motor vehicle left of center on State Route 7 and to have crashed into an oncoming semi-truck. Wilkins’ passenger was killed during the crash. Wilkins is alleged to have been in possession of marijuana and to have been trafficking marijuana at the time of the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda R. Warner.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.