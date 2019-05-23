Route finalized for Memorial Run

POMEROY — The route for Sunday’s 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run has bee set.

“We want to thank ODOT for assisting us. We have checked the route, 681 is much better. Still one section we just want to take precaution with, but it may be fixed before the run. To be on safe side, it is listed in route section. Middleport hill is closed,” said Rochelle Lamm, one of the event organizers.

The finalized route is as follows (there will be blockers at each turn directing):

From Pomeroy Parking Lot go straight towards middleport;

At bridge turn left to go to Middleport;

Turn right at the “T” but do not go up Middleport Hill, instead take immediate left on 3rd Avenue;

Turn right on General Hartinger, then go through town across railroad tracks;

Turn right on State Route 7;

Turn left on Bradbury Road;

Left on State Route 124 to go to Rutland;

Straight on New Lima Road to Harrisonville;

Straight on State Route 684 to Pageville (**Caution coming out of Pageville **);

Right on State Roue 681 (**caution Single file once hit the area on State Route 681 where sign says rough road, blocker will be there to direct**);

Left to US 33 East;

Right on 33 east to Pomeroy;

Right on State Route 833 back to downtown Pomeroy.

Other areas of note, include parking on Sunday morning in the downtown area.

The Peoples Bank parking lot and Lynn Street will not be available for event parking, vendor, or volunteer parking on Sunday morning May 26. This area is for church parking only.

Please let parking staff know if you will not be riding the route on Sunday, or will not be riding the entire route. Parking is staged in different areas to respect agendas and for the safety all riders.

As previously announced, the Memorial Run activities will begin on Friday evening and continue through Sunday.

Friday’s events start at 5 p.m. with vendors and DJ Chris Deemer, followed by live music by Northbend Church is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday begins with the poker run sign up from 10 a.m. to noon at the Eagles in Pomeroy. An entry fee of $10 per person is required. The bikes leave at noon. Vendors and DJ Kip Grueser will be in Pomeroy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be inflatables for children from 4 to 8 p.m. The night will end with live music by Next Level from 6 to 10 p.m. All events on the parking lot are free and open to the public.

The Memorial Run will take place on Sunday and has no entry fee. The bikes leave the Pomeroy Levee at 1 p.m. Vendors and DJ Kip Grueser will be back from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a bike stunt show from 3 to 4 p.m. The weekend will conclude with a $1,000 cash raffle.

The money raised during the events go toward Christmas gifts for children in Meigs County through the Meigs County Cooperative Parish. The majority of the money is provided from t-shirt sales on Memorial Day weekend, sponsors of the event and the poker run.

Motorcycles will once again pack downtown Pomeroy for the annual Memorial Run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0530.MDR12_ne201952381135873.jpg Motorcycles will once again pack downtown Pomeroy for the annual Memorial Run.