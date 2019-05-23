Poppy Day Proclamation

Representatives from American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 and Post 39 Ladies Auxiliary were on hand at the recent Meigs County Commissioner meeting when the commissioners approved a proclamation for Poppy Day. According to the American Legion website, National Poppy Day is May 24, 2019. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.

