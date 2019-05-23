Meigs SWCD to host 15th annual Watershed Day Camp

RUTLAND — Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting its 15th annual Watershed Camp June 5 and 6.

This year, watershed camp is packed with fun and exciting activities for ages 9 to 14. Campers will be learning about a wide variety of topics pertaining to natural resources and our environment. some of the topics for this year include acid mind drainage, radio telemetry, the importance of wetlands, tree and herbaceous plant identification, and soils; just to name a few.

Camp will be held at the Meigs SWCD Conservation Area, located on New Lima Road between Rutland and Harrisonville, and is FREE, thanks to Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District and local businesses. Lunch and snacks will be provided but campers should dress appropriately to be outdoors.

To register, or for more information, contact Hannah Swope at the Meigs SWCD in Pomeroy at 740-992-6646 ex 104.

“We are looking forward to another great year at camp and encourage all children to get outside to learn about and discover the great outdoors this summer,” stated Swope in a news release.