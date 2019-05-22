MHS graduates receive more than $1.2 million in scholarships

ROCKSPRINGS —Members of the Meigs High School Class of 2019 received more than $1.2 million in scholarships and awards on Wednesday morning during the annual Senior Awards Ceremony held at the school.

Scholarships were presented by numerous community members, colleges, universities and individuals to benefit the graduates who are going on to pursue a college degree. Among the scholarships awarded were those which will equal approximately $100,000 over the course of the four years of college for the student.

The Forrest Bachtel Scholarships are presented each year to two male students and two female students, one each for athletic excellence and academic excellence. The Bachtel Scholarships are valued at $7,500 each ($2,500 per year for three years). Receiving the Bachtel Atletic Scholarships were Taylor Swartz and Zachary Bartrum. Receiving the Bachtel Academic Scholarships were Cole Durst and Hayley Lathey.

Handled by the Meigs County Community Fund and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Bachtel Scholarships were created 16 years ago by Dr. Harry Keig. Keig grew up to become a successful physician and surgeon in the Omaha area, but never forgot his hometown or the teachers who educated him. He also never forgot the life-shaping influence of his friend, Forrest Bachtel, longtime teacher and coach at Middleport High School in Meigs County. When Dr. Keig passed away in 2003, his bequest created a $500,000 endowed fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in honor of his friend, Coach Bachtel, to provide college scholarships for Meigs High School students.

Scholarships presented on Wednesday were as follows (by student name):

Allison Cunningham — College of Wooster, $100,000 over four years;

Allison Hanstine — Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship, $500; Educational Talent Search, $3,000; Holzer Science Award, $300; Marietta College 1835 Founders Scholarship, $100,000 over four years; Meigs Athletic Boosters, $750;

Caden Morrison — Alumni Band Scholarship, $500;

Caroline Roush — 4-H Committee Scholarship, $250; Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship, $1,500; David V. Stivison Appalachian Scholarship, $1,000; Dennis Boggs-Adam Grim Memorial Scholarship, $500; Meigs County Calaway Classic Cattle Show Scholarship, $250; Meigs Local Alumni Association Scholarship, $500; Meigs Local Teachers Association Scholarship, $200; Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Scholarship, $2,000; Parker Long Scholarship, $500;

Carolyn Ward — VFW Post 9926, $500;

Ciera Older — OVB 4-H Scholarship, $3,000; FACDO (Freedom for Appalachian Community Development Organization), $250; Ohio Valley University Softball, $30,000 over four years; Riggs Todd Academic Scholarship Ohio Valley University, $8,000;

Cole Adams — Smith Construction Scholarship;

Cole Betzing — Ohio University scholarships, $6,000;

Cole Durst — American Red Cross Scholarship, $500; Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship, $7,500; Meigs Local Teachers Association, $200; Ohio University Scholarships, $4,000; Student Council Scholarship, $300; Susan G. Park Scholarship, $800;

Danielle Heighton — American Red Cross Scholarship, $500;

Evan Hennington — The Ohio State University Land Grant, $99,396 over four years;

Ezra Briles — Capital University Scholarships, $60,000 over four years; Louise Morhart Grant Music Scholarship, $1,600; Student Council Scholarship, $300;

Gloria Sisson — Moody Bailey Scholarship, $1,000;

Graci Riffle — Capital University Scholarships, $88,000 over four years; Meigs Local Alumni Association Scholarship, $500; Meigs Local Teachers Association Scholarship, $200; Rutland Alumni Scholarship, $750; Susan G. Park Scholarship, $800; Meigs Band Boosters Scholarship;

Hannah Fortner — University of Rio Grande Bernard V. Fultz Scholarship, $1,000;

Hayley Lathey — Capital University Scholarships, $96,000 over four years; Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship, $7,500;

Jasmine Conley — Capital University Scholarships, $104,000 over four years;

Josie Donohue — Alfred B. WIndon and Marjorie Brown Memorial Scholarship, $8,000; Octa Gillogly Scholarship, $1,000; Ohio University Scholarships, $4,000;

Kassidy Betzing — Holzer Dr. Kelly Roush Get Back in Action Scholarship, $200; Meigs Athletic Booster Scholarship, $750; Ohio University Scholarships, $89,200 over four years;

Kevin Young — Rutland Alumni Scholarship, $750; Susan G. Park Scholarship, $800; Meigs Band Boosters Scholarship;

Korie Robie — University of Rio Grande Paul Dovyak Social Work Scholarship, $950; University of Rio Grande Bernard V. Fultz Scholarship, $1,000;

Lydia Edwards — Meigs Athletic Booster Scholarship, $750; Ohio Dominican University Honors Program Scholarship, $120,000 over four years;

Madison Cremeans — Mary Roush Memorial Scholarship, $500;

Madison Fields — Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Rio Grande Dorm Scholarship, $5,600; OVEC Kyger Creek Science Scholarship, $350; University of Rio Grande Bernard V. Fultz Scholarship, $1,000; University of Rio Grande Jake Bapst Scholarship, $12,000;

Marissa Noble — Ohio University Scholarships, $18,000 over four years; Gary G. Lee Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Charles and LeVera Yeager Memorial Scholarship;

Matthew Jackson — 1967 Brownell Avenue Middleport Alumni Scholarship, $1,000; Dennis Boggs-Adam Grim Memorial Scholarship, $500; Meigs Athletic Boosters, $750;

Mikayla Schwendeman — Robert Evans Scholarship (Peoples Bank), $1,000;

Noah Anderson — Marietta College Scholarship, $1000,776 over four years;

Rebecca Pullins — Choose Ohio First Health Scholarship, $3,000; Ohio Northern University Faculty Scholarship, $48,000 over four years;

Rhett Beegle — Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show, $1,000; Eastern Local Education Association, $500; Nashville Auto Diesel College Imagine America Scholarship, $1,000; Nashville Auto Diesel College Lincoln Tech Scholarship, $1,000;

Shalynn Mitchell — Josh Napper Memorial Scholarship, $1,500; Meigs Local Alumni Association Scholarship, $500; Mt. St. Joseph Faculty Scholarship, $72,000 over four years;

Shayla Honaker — Thomas L. Conlan Scholarship, $1,500; Washington State Community College Presidential Scholarship, $2,000;

Taylor Swartz — Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship, $7,500; Middleport Youth League David Boyd Scholarship, $500; West Virginia Wesleyan College Softball Scholarship, $8,000 over four years; West Virginia Wesleyan College Presidential Scholarship, $68,000 over four years;

Wesley Smith — Meigs Athletic Booster Scholarship, $750; Ohio University Scholarships, $20,000;

Zachary Bartrum — Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship, $7,500; Meigs Athletic Booster Scholarship, $750; Ohio Dominican University Academic Scholarship, $60,000 over four years; Ohio Dominican University Football Scholarship, $16,000 over four years; Rutland Alumni Scholarship, $750.

Athletic Awards were presented as follows:

Senior Athlete Awards — Nicholas Lilly, Kylee Blanks, Lydia Edwards, Shalynn Mitchell, Jonathan Newsome, Rebecca Pullins, Ezra Briles, Cole Betzing, Dalton Workman, William Smith, Wesley Smith, Wyatt Nicholson, Savannah Zeigler, Joseph Cotterill, Colton Heater, Madison Fields, Kassidy Betzing, Hannah Tackett, Clayton Neutzling, Chloe White, Tyler Pavich, Brody Reynolds, Allison Hanstine, Taylor Swartz, Madison Cremeans, Ciera Older, Zach Bartrum, Brandon Justis, Donavin Chapman, Cole Adams, Marissa Noble, Matthew Jackson, Cooper Darst, Alyssa Smith, Caroline Roush, Joshua Wilson, David Robson;

NFHS Award — Kassidy Betzing and Wyatt Nicholson;

OHSAA Community Member Award — Steven Wood and Aaron Oliphant;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete — Marissa Noble and Matthew Jackson;

OHSAA Courageous Student Award — David Robson;

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Taylor Swartz and Zachary Bartrum.

Additional recognition and awards were as follows:

Perfect Attendance all four years of high school — Hannah Frontz;

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence — Shalynn Mitchell and Evan Hennington;

U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete — Rebecca Pullins and Cole Adams;

U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music — Hayley Lathey and Noah Anderson;

Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors — Zach Bartrum, Ezra Briles, Cole Durst, Hannah Fortner, Hayley Lathey, Shalynn Mitchell and Kevin Young;

4-H Cords — Layne Caldwell, Lydia Edwards, Harley McDonald, Ciera Older, Rebecca Pullins, Caroline Roush and Sydney Zirkle;

WSAZ Best of the Class — Cole Durst, Shalynn Mitchell, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Lydia Edwards, Hayley Lathey, Marissa Noble and Madison Fields.

Pre-calculus — A Average: Elaina Scarberry, Graci Riffle, Jenna Marshall; All As: Jasmine Conley, and William Smith;

Calculus — A Average: Carter Smith; All As: Noah Anderson, Kassidy Betzing, Evan Hennington, Matthew Jackson, Hayley Lathey, Taylor Swartz, Zachary Bartrum, Cole Durst, Lydia Edwards, Allison Hanstine, Shalynn Mitchell, Wesley Smith;

Physics — Jenna Marshall, Noah Anderson, Zachary Bartrum, Kassidy Betzing, Cole Durst, Lydia Edwards, Madison Fields, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Hayley Lathey, Shalynn Mitchell, Wesley Smith and Taylor Swartz;

Students of the Month — September: Lydia Edwards; October: Evan Hennington; November: Cole Durst: December: Madsion Ennos and Zach Bartrum; January: Matthew Jackson; February: Marissa Noble and Tiffany Tripp; March: Caroline Roush;

Senior Automotive Technology —Alexsia Whittekind, Ashton Vance, Travis Painter, Jonathan Newsome, David Mash, Ryan Lauer, Brandon Holley, Brody Dellavalle, Dylan Davidson, Joseph Cotterill, Nicholas Casto, Layna Caldwell, Rhett Beegle;

Health Tech II — Brayanna Baker, Kloey Bonecutter, Jasmine Conley, Victoria Curtis, Kathryn Downey, Lisa Evans, Danielle Heighton, Bailey McClintic, Alyssa Rowe, Tiffany Tripp, Tessa Will;

Spanish National Honor Society — Noah Anderson, Josie Donohue, Evan Hennington and Hayley Lathey;

Honors Diplomas — Noah Anderson, Josie Donohue, Cole Durst, Madison Fields, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Hayley Lathey, Wesley Smith;

Quiz Bowl — First Year: Gavin Harder, Caden Morrison, and Brody Reynolds; Second Year: Noah Anderson and Evan Hennington; Third Year: Ezra Briles;

Academic Letters and Pins — Letter: Nicholas Browning, Tiffani Jacks, Clayton Neutzling; Nicholas Pooler; Sara Williams; Brady Young; Pins: Noah Anderson (3rd), Zach Bartrum (2nd), Rhett Beegle (1st), Cole Betzing (3rd); Kassidy Betzing (3rd), Jasmine Conley (3rd), Allison Cunningham (2nd), Josie Donohue (3rd), Cole Durst (3rd), Lydia Edwards (3rd), Madison Fields (3rd), Hannah Fortner (1st), Allison Hanstine (3rd), Evan Hennington (3rd), Shayla Honaker (1st), Matthew Jackson (3rd), Hayley Lathey (3rd), Shalynn Mitchell (3rd), Marissa Noble (3rd), Rebecca Pullins (1st), Brody Reynolds (2nd), Graci Riffle (3rd), David Robson (1st), Caroline Roush (2nd), Elaina Scarberry (1st), Mikayla Schwendeman (1st), Carter Smith (3rd), Wesley Smith (3rd), Taylor Swartz (3rd), Aaliyah Tobin (1st), Kevin Young (3rd), Sydney Zirkle (1st).

Graduates in the Meigs High School Class of 2019 received more than $1.2 million in scholarships on Wednesday morning. Pictured are all of the scholarship and award recipients. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-1_ne201952213738261-1.jpg Graduates in the Meigs High School Class of 2019 received more than $1.2 million in scholarships on Wednesday morning. Pictured are all of the scholarship and award recipients. Recipients of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Forrest Bachtel Scholarships were Zachary Bartrum, Taylor Swartz, Cole Durst and Hayley Lathey. Bartrum and Swartz received the athletic scholarships, while Durst and Lathey received the academic scholarships. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-2_ne2019522137439-1.jpg Recipients of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Forrest Bachtel Scholarships were Zachary Bartrum, Taylor Swartz, Cole Durst and Hayley Lathey. Bartrum and Swartz received the athletic scholarships, while Durst and Lathey received the academic scholarships. Brendan Payne, Sean Myers and William Smith will be entering the military following graduation. The three are pictured with Sgt. Jacob Hehl. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-3_ne201952213746738-1.jpg Brendan Payne, Sean Myers and William Smith will be entering the military following graduation. The three are pictured with Sgt. Jacob Hehl. Spanish National Honor Society inductees for the class of 2019 are Josie Donohue, Hayley Lathey, Noah Anderson and Evan Hennington. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-4_ne201952213750520-1.jpg Spanish National Honor Society inductees for the class of 2019 are Josie Donohue, Hayley Lathey, Noah Anderson and Evan Hennington. A total of 28 seniors received the Senior Athlete Awards during Wednesday’s awards ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-5_ne201952213754941-1.jpg A total of 28 seniors received the Senior Athlete Awards during Wednesday’s awards ceremony. Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Combs presented the Chamber’s University of Rio Grande dorm scholarship to Madison Fields. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-6_ne201952213758614-1.jpg Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Combs presented the Chamber’s University of Rio Grande dorm scholarship to Madison Fields. Hannah Frontz was recognized for perfect attendance during her entire four years of high school. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-7_ne20195221384116-1.jpg Hannah Frontz was recognized for perfect attendance during her entire four years of high school. Rhett Beegle received the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship from Melody Bailey of Hill’s Classic Cars. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-8_ne201952213810587-1.jpg Rhett Beegle received the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship from Melody Bailey of Hill’s Classic Cars. Pam Napper presented the Josh Napper Scholarship to Shalynn Mitchell. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-9_ne201952213815911-1.jpg Pam Napper presented the Josh Napper Scholarship to Shalynn Mitchell. Guidance Counselor Denise Arnold presented the Louise Morhart Grant Music Scholarship to Ezra Briles. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-10_ne20195221382126-1.jpg Guidance Counselor Denise Arnold presented the Louise Morhart Grant Music Scholarship to Ezra Briles. Josie Donohue received the Alfred B. Windon and Marjorie Brown Memorial Scholarship from Guidance Counselor Abby Harris. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-11_ne201952213827727-1.jpg Josie Donohue received the Alfred B. Windon and Marjorie Brown Memorial Scholarship from Guidance Counselor Abby Harris. Allison Cunningham received a total scholarship award of $100,000 from the College of Wooster. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-12_ne201952213832489-1.jpg Allison Cunningham received a total scholarship award of $100,000 from the College of Wooster. Lydia Edwards received the Ohio Dominican University Honors Program Scholarship valued at $120,000 over four years. The awards was presented by ODU representative Beth Coccia. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-13_ne201952213838383-1.jpg Lydia Edwards received the Ohio Dominican University Honors Program Scholarship valued at $120,000 over four years. The awards was presented by ODU representative Beth Coccia. Korie Robie received the University of Rio Grande Paul Dovyak Social Work Scholarship from Michelle Kennedy of the University of Rio Grande. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-14_ne201952213844372-1.jpg Korie Robie received the University of Rio Grande Paul Dovyak Social Work Scholarship from Michelle Kennedy of the University of Rio Grande. Jennifer Sheets presented one of the Forrest Bachtel Scholarships to Cole Durst. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-15_ne201952213851102-1.jpg Jennifer Sheets presented one of the Forrest Bachtel Scholarships to Cole Durst. Caroline Roush received one of the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarships from Sydney Kennedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-16_ne20195221385738-1.jpg Caroline Roush received one of the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarships from Sydney Kennedy. Members of the Automotive Technology Class were recognized for their achievements in the program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-17_ne20195221392498-1.jpg Members of the Automotive Technology Class were recognized for their achievements in the program. Members of the Health Technology II class were recognized for their achievements in the program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-AWards-18_ne20195221395930-1.jpg Members of the Health Technology II class were recognized for their achievements in the program. Ciera Older received the FACDO Scholarship from Mindy Bradford. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-19_ne201952213910555-1.jpg Ciera Older received the FACDO Scholarship from Mindy Bradford. Allison Hanstine received more than $100,000 in scholarships over four years to Marietta College. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.23-MHS-Awards-20_ne201952213915539-1.jpg Allison Hanstine received more than $100,000 in scholarships over four years to Marietta College.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

