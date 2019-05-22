Grand Jury returns indictments

POMEROY — Numerous individuals were indicted during the April and May grand jury sessions in Meigs County.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced indictments were filed against the following individuals.

Crimes Against Animals

William Clark, 19, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals, a felony of the fifth degree. Clark is alleged to have stabbed a dog nine times at a residence in Racine. The Racine Village Marshal’s Office and the Meigs County Humane Officer investigated this matter.

Illegal Use of Food Stamp

Christopher Ball, 39, of Beckley, West Virginia, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Ball is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Leigha Bryant, 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Bryant is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Kaylee Gunderson, 30, of Fargo, North Dakota, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Gunderson is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Vada Johnson, 24, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Johnson is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Joyce Shepherd, 37, of Cutler, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Shepherd is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Misti Williams, 37, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Williams is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Ashley Woodard, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps, a felony of the fourth degree. Woodard is alleged to have used an invalid Meigs County address to receive government benefits from the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services while residing in a jurisdiction other than Meigs County. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Medicaid Fraud

Brian Allen, 53, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Medicaid Fraud, a felony of the fourth degree. Allen is alleged to have fraudulently reported and received $8,225.40 in medical appointment mileage reimbursements through Medicaid. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Angela Ward, 41, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Medicaid Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Ward is alleged to have fraudulently reported and received $1,926.10 in medical appointment mileage reimbursements through Medicaid. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services investigated this matter.

Non-Support of Dependents

Eugene Adkins, 41, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Adkins is alleged to have failed to pay $33,020.05 in child support. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Ryan Nelson, 40, of Long Bottom, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Nelson is alleged to have failed to pay $19,732.94 in child support. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Budd Smith, 37, of Zaleski, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Smith is alleged to have failed to pay $6,326.87 in child support. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Property Crimes

Michael Norville, 34, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Norville is alleged to have entered into another’s garage and to have stolen personal property belonging to that person. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Joseph Rayhill, 32, of Kenna, West Virginia, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Rayhill is alleged to have broken into storage units near Portland. This matter was investigated by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Louneda Serls, 47, of Ripley, West Virginia, was indicted for Complicity to Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Serls is alleged to have assisted Rayhill in the commission of a breaking and entering offense near Portland. This matter was investigated by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Seymour, 39, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Seymour is alleged to have trespassed in a residence in Middleport. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Weapons Crimes

Rae Braley, 46, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree. Braley is alleged to have been in possession of a concealed firearm during a law enforcement encounter in response to a report that a female had been pointing a firearm at others in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Information on the indictments returned in drug cases will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.