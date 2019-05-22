Two graduate from MVCS

MIDDLEPORT — Two graduates received their diplomas on Sunday afternoon at Mid Valley Christian School in Middleport.

Melyla Noel Mash and Miciah Robert Swab each addressed their family, friends and other community members in attendance, before receiving their diplomas, as part of the graduation ceremony held at the school.

Both graduated with honors and Summa Cum Laude, with 4.0 GPAs.

Mash is enrolled to attend Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she received an Academic Honors Scholarship.

Swab will be attending Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he received an Academic Achievement Scholarship.

In her speech, Mash thanked her teachers, those non-teachers who have taught valuable lessons and her mom for her support along the way.

Among the lessons learned from the teachers were “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”, “if you want a good grade study and do your work”, “loving people no matter what”, and “yes, forgiveness is hard, but do it anyways.”

Mash closed by leaving a piece of advice to those still attending MVCS.

“I encourage you to take your ACTs before senior year. Be nice to your teachers — they don’t get paid enough to deal with the drama; and cherish your high school years even through you might hate it,” said Mash.

“You only get one life and one time to experience high school. Don’t waste it on being bitter that your friend doesn’t text you back within two minutes. Learn to love life,” concluded Mash.

In his speech, Swab recalled some of the good memories with friends and classmates, including “running down the street with Tyler Peyton and acting like we were a fire truck, even though we had to write a paper about it.”

Swab thanked his family, teachers and classmates for the roles they have played in his life over the years.

“I also would like to thank all my teachers for being there for me and helping me no matter what and also for putting up with all my stubbornness and my tendency to be ornery,” said Swab.

“My dream is to one day open a restaurant and if it ever happens you all are definitely welcome to come,” said Swab to those in attendance.

Swab concluded, “I hope that I’ve made an overall positive influence on all of your lives like you have made on mine.”

Prior to giving their speeches, the graduates heard from former teacher Melissa Puariea.

Puariea reminded the graduates to embrace the moments and this time, as each moment is a gift.

She also reminded them of many of the lessons that they have been taught over the years, including, “never forget to whom you belong”, “remember to keep learning who you are in Him”, and “remember and keep learning who He is to you personally.”

She closed by giving the graduates to words of Jeremiah 29:11, which states, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

