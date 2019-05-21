PVH CEO announces retirement, interim CEO appointed

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital CEO Glen Washington, FACHE, has announced his retirement, effective Friday, May 17.

Connie Davis, executive director of ancillary services, will serve as interim CEO.

Washington has served as CEO since January 2014. During his tenure, PVH added fulltime oncology and cardiology services and school-based health clinics were established. Washington also pioneered the “Building for the Future Campaign,” which allowed PVH to upgrade its PAX System and purchase new CT scanners. PVH also saw improvement in revenue under Washington’s leadership.

“In his five years as CEO, Glen helped strengthen PVH’s core services as well as specialty services to benefit the residents of Mason, Jackson and surrounding counties,” said Michael Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO, Mountain Health Network. “We thank him for his leadership and the solid foundation for success that he has built.”

“We thank Glen for leadership and commitment to the health and well-being of our residents,” said James Lockhart, DDS, chairman of the PVH Board of Trustees. “We truly appreciate his work and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Davis has been employed at PVH since September 1980, where she began as a radiology tech. She has been in her current position since 2011.

The search for a new CEO by Mountain Health Network will begin immediately with the creation of a search committee made up of members of the PVH board and Mullins. PVH and Mountain Health Network maintain a management services agreement, which was approved by both boards earlier this year.

Information for this article submitted by Mountain Health Network. Mountain Health Network, Inc., is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital which operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 201-bed facility with 101 licensed acute beds and 100 long term care beds.

Washington https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.22-Wash-1.jpg Washington Davis https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-Davis-1.jpg Davis https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_7.20-PPR-Logocombinded-1.jpg

Interim CEO appointed