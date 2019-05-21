Council considering additional cuts

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council is considering additional budget cuts and updates to the fire department after the meeting on Monday evening.

Council went into executive session to discuss “personnel.” They re-opened the meeting to announce they will be looking into shutting off some of the street lights during the night to save money. If there is no change in revenue for the “general fund,” which funds the police department, there will be no police for Pomeroy after October 17.

Council member John Musser and Mayor Don Anderson said they think some of the lights are funded by a levy, but some are not. After the meeting, Anderson said he will calculate how many lights are funded by the village and how much revenue can be generated if the lights were not on every night. No decision was made about the street lights at this meeting.

Council also heard from Fire Chief Rick Blaettnar about upgrading the two used trucks they purchased a few months ago. The total cost to paint, add stripes, letters, other matching decals, replace lightbars, redo the radios and replace hoses will be $56,500 for the two trucks. Blaettnar asked if they could add to the existing loan, which they took out to purchase the trucks until the levy money was deposited. Anderson asked why he didn’t want to use the cash in the department’s account. Blaettnar said he didn’t want to touch the cash because of renovations they are looking to do to the fire department building. Council tabled the discussion until the next meeting to allow the fiscal officer to look at the funds.

Council also signed a memorandum for a grant for a rescue boat from the United States Coast Guard. If Pomeroy is awarded the boat, the memorandum says that the coast guard can take the boat if they need it.

Anderson said Columbia Gas is repairing lines on Union Avenue. The gas company tore up the pavement and they have agreed to repair it when the project is finished.

Council approved payment of $78,962 to Pullins Excavating for the sewer project on Route 833.

Anderson said there is extra money and stone leftover from the riverbank project. The village will use this to improve some of the horizontal dykes.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

