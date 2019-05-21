Salem Twp. Bicentennial Marker unveiled

SALEM TWP. — The Meigs County Bicentennial committee honored the Star Grange #778 last week at the fifth bicentennial marker ceremony.

The Star Grange 778 was founded in March of 1874 to bring together farm families to offer social and educational activities. Currently, the chapter have around 77 members, according to member Linda Montgomery. They continue agricultural education and also participate in community service projects and legislative issues.

“That’s been one of the goals since I was around — to find needs in the community whether it be working with senior citizens or it be something with the local school systems or with the local fire department,” said organization President Patty Dyer. “Anytime someone’s got a project we can think of, we try to help out when we can.”

The Star Grange advocates for legislative issues at the local, state and even national level.

“There’s been a lot of positive legislation that’s passed through local grassroots efforts of Grange members across the country,” Dyer said. “We hope to continue that and to continue across the country.”

Previous markers have been placed in Salisbury (Kerrs Run Colored School), Sutton (Weaver Skiff Company), Bedford (Nelson Story) and Letart (Riverside Mill Company) townships.

The next marker unveiling will be held on Wednesday, June 19, with a time and location to be announced at a later date.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

