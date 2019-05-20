SHS Class of 2019 receives scholarships, awards

RACINE — Members of the Southern High School Class of 2019 received more than $200,000 in scholarships and awards on Friday during the school’s annual Senior Awards Day.

Among the scholarships were a total of $20,600 which are handled under the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO).

Additionally, Valedictorian Marissa Brooker received the Jewell Cutler Scholar Award which is valued at more than $80,000 and includes four summer experiences as part of the program. The award was presented by former Jewell Cutler Scholar Courtney Manuel.

Graduates from the Class of 2019 to receive Honors Diplomas at the graduation ceremony on May 25 are Austin Baker, Noah Diddle, Alex VanMeter, Logan Drummer, Baylee Grueser, Reece Reuter, Austin Arnold, Brayden Cunningham, William Harmon, Kathryn Matson, David Dunfee, Peyton Anderson, Madison Lisle, Mallory Johnson, Weston Thorla, and Marissa Brooker.

The Top 10 of the Class of 2019 are Marissa Brooker, Valedictorian; Mallory Johnson, Salutatorian; Madison Lisle, Peyton Anderson, David Dunfee, Kathryn Matson, William Harmon, Brayden Cunningham, Austin Arnold, and Reece Reuter.

Class of 2019 graduates entering the military are Austin Lee Arnold, Army Reserves; and Tysen Scott Steven Pullins, Air Force.

Scholarships presented during the awards assembly were as follows:

John Gray Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Mallory Johnson and David Dunfee;

American Red Cross Scholarship ($250 each) — Peyton Anderson and Kathryn Matson

Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 each) — Austin Baker, Jackie Dailey, Peyton Anderson and Logan Drummer;

In Memory of Chase Roush Scholarship ($600 per semester for two years) — Jensen Anderson;

Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show ($1,000 each) — Logan Drummer, Reece Reuter, and Baylee Grueser;

RACO Scholarships ($1,000 each) — Noah Diddle, Madison Lisle, Peyton Anderson, Baylee Grueser, Kathryn Matson, Mallory Johnson, Reece Reuter, David Dunfee, Abby Cummins, and Weston Thorla;

Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Madison Lisle;

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship ($600) — Marissa Brooker;

Racine Enginuity Scholarship ($500) — Mallory Johnson;

Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship ($300 each) — Kathryn Matson and Emma Wolfe;

Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Tori Chaney, Weston Thorla, Erica Milliron, David Dunfee, Brayden Cunningham, and Kathryn Matson;

Southern Tornado Nursing Scholarship ($500) — Alex VanMeter;

Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Erica Milliron, William Harmon, David Dunfee and Abby Cummins;

Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship ($600) — Abby Cummins;

Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship ($1,000) — Mallory Johnson and Madison Lisle;

Miss Suzanne Scholarship — Kaylee Katona;

Rio Grande Community College Jake Bapst Scholarship (two years full tuition, approximately $12,000) — Kayla Boyer;

Racine Party in the Park ($500) — Marissa Brooker;

Ohio River Producers — Tori Chaney ($500); Ethan Roberts ($750); and Colton Hamm ($1,000);

FFA Scholarship honoring 1949 graduate Howard R. Ervin Sr. — Kayla Boyer;

Howard R. Ervin Alumni Scholarship — Baylee Grueser;

American Legion Post 602 Scholarship ($500 each) — Abby Cummins and Austin Baker;

Racine-Southern Alumni Scholarship ($500 each) — Rylan Jarrell, Morgan Haines, and Colton Hamm;

Gary G. Lee Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Reece Reuter;

Southern Local Education Association Scholarship ($500) — Baylee Grueser;

Eastern Local Education Association Scholarship ($500) — Madison Lisle;

Kyger Creek Science Award (Highest ACT) — Marissa Brooker;

Scholarship Award sponsored by Jayme Hill ($1,000) — Kayla Boyer;

Jewell Cutler Scholar Award (four years tuition, plus summer experiences) — Marissa Brooker;

Helen Coast Hayes Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Kathryn Matson and Marissa Brooker;

Wayne Roush Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Mallory Johnson;

George M. Sayre Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Madison Lisle;

Dave Diles Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Weston Thorla and Peyton Anderson;

Maude Sellers Scholarship ($500 each) — William Harmon and Baylee Grueser;

Edith Jividen Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Reece Reuter, Alex VanMeter, and David Dunfee;

Hilton “Fooze” Wolfe Jr. Scholarship ($500) — Jensen Anderson;

Reconnecting Youth Scholarship ($500 each) — Kayla Boyer and Brayden Cunningham;

Shelly R. Thorla Scholarship ($500) — Weston Thorla.

Agriculture/FFA awards presented during the awards assembly were as follows:

Agribusiness Productions Systems Concentrators — Auston Colburn, Colton Hamm, Jordan Knotts, Trey Wood, Rylan Jarrell, Mark Eblin, Cameron Powell, Raven Reedy;

3-plus Ag Courses — Auston Colburn, Colton Hamm, Mikayla Hoschar, Jarrett Hupp, Rylan Jarrell, Jordan Knotts, Dalton Layne, Ryan Mills, Ethan Roberts, Trey Wood;

Outstanding Placement SAE — Colton Hamm;

FFA Community Service — Colton Hamm;

Ag Scholastics — Kayla Boyer;

Outstanding FFA Senior — Ethan Roberts;

State FFA Degree — Colton Hamm.

Additional awards presented on Friday were as follows:

4-H Awards/Cords — Peyton Anderson, Jackie Dailey, Morgan Haines and Jacynda Glover;

Red Cords for Blood Donations — Dalton Layne, Kayla Boyer, Hannah Lyons and Alora VanCooney;

Larry R. Morrison Male Athlete Award — Jensen Anderson;

Larry R. Morrison Female Athlete Award — Mallory Johnson;

Agriculture Key — Colton Hamm;

Social Studies Key — David Dunfee;

Home Economics Key — Emily Hall;

Science Key — Marissa Brooker;

English Key — David Dunfee;

Spanish Key — Mallory Johnson;

Mathematics Key — Mallory Johnson;

Work Study Key — Elaina Riffle;

Band Key — Declan Theiss;

Citizenship Key — Marissa Brooker; David Dunfee;

Activities Key — Marissa Brooker;

Quiz Bowl Key — Declan Theiss;

John Phillip Sousa Award — Declan Theiss;

WSAZ Best of Class — Marissa Brooker;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award — David Dunfee; Mallory Johnson;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Scholarship Nominee — Austin Baker; David Dunfee; Madison Lisle;

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Logan Drummer; Baylee Grueser;

OHSAA Courageous Student Award — Weston Thorla;

NFHS Award of Excellence — Peyton Anderson and Austin Baker.

Scholarships and awards reported by students, in addition to those presented on Friday were as follows:

Jensen Anderson — Rio Grande Athletic Grant, $3,000;

Peyton Anderson — Scholarship America Award (Woodmen Life Insurance), $500; OHIO Promise Award, $1,000; OHIO Distinction Scholar, $1,000; OHIO Success Scholarship, $2,000;

Marissa Brooker — AEP Scholarship, $8,000; Holzer Science Award, $300; Franklin B. Walter All Scholastic Award;

Brayden Cunningham — OHIO Promise Award, $1,000; OHIO Distinction Scholarship, $1,000; Green and White Scholarship, $1,000; Dill Arnold Cutler Scholarship, $472;

Logan Drummer — Rutland High School Alumni Scholarship, $750; OHIO Promise Award, $1,000; OHIO Distinction Scholar, $1,000; OHIO Success Scholarship, $3,000; and OHIO Pathway Scholarship, $1,500;

Baylee Grueser — National Society Daughters of American Revolution 2018-19 DAR Good Citizen Certificate, pin and $50; 1967 Brownell Avenue Scholarship; and MU Opportunity Grant, $2,000;

Mallory Johnson — OHIO Promise Award, $1,000; OHIO Distinction Scholar, $1,000; OHIO Success Scholarship, $3,000; Creed Janes Scholarship, $2,000; Russ Vision Scholarship, $4,000;

Madison Lisle — Fraternal Order of Eagles #2171, $750; Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, $1,200; Asbury United Methodist Church, $500;

Kathryn Matson — Shawnee Achievement Award, $6,000 per year for four years;

Ryan Mills — OHIO Pathway Award, $1,000;

Reece Reuter — Constellium Aluminum Scholarship, $500;

Alora VanCooney — Nurse Aid Training and Competency Evaluation Program Certificate;

Alex VanMeter — Robert S. Wood Sr. Scholarship, $3,000.

The Southern High School Class of 2019 received numerous awards and scholarships on Friday. Pictured are all of the award and scholarship recipients. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-1-All-Awards_ne2019517163454857.jpg The Southern High School Class of 2019 received numerous awards and scholarships on Friday. Pictured are all of the award and scholarship recipients. Mallory Johnson and Jensen Anderson received the Larry R. Morrison Female and Male Athlete Awards, respectively. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-2-Morrison_ne2019517163457261.jpg Mallory Johnson and Jensen Anderson received the Larry R. Morrison Female and Male Athlete Awards, respectively. The Top 10 of the Southern High School Class of 2019 are Marissa Brooker, Valedictorian; Mallory Johnson, Salutatorian; Madison Lisle, Peyton Anderson, David Dunfee, Kathryn Matson, William Harmon, Brayden Cunningham, Austin Arnold, and Reece Reuter. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-3-Top-10_ne201951716350709.jpg The Top 10 of the Southern High School Class of 2019 are Marissa Brooker, Valedictorian; Mallory Johnson, Salutatorian; Madison Lisle, Peyton Anderson, David Dunfee, Kathryn Matson, William Harmon, Brayden Cunningham, Austin Arnold, and Reece Reuter. Jewell Cutler Scholar Marissa Brooker, right, is pictured with Courtney Manuel, who as a former Jewell Cutler Scholar, presented Brooker’s award on Friday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-4-Jewell-Cutler_ne20195171635375.jpg Jewell Cutler Scholar Marissa Brooker, right, is pictured with Courtney Manuel, who as a former Jewell Cutler Scholar, presented Brooker’s award on Friday. Rhonda Dailey presents the Howard R. Ervin Sr. Alumni Scholarship to Baylee Grueser. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-5-Ervin-Scholarship_ne201951716356356.jpg Rhonda Dailey presents the Howard R. Ervin Sr. Alumni Scholarship to Baylee Grueser. Michelle Kennedy of the University of Rio Grande presents the Jake Bapst Scholarship to Kayla Boyer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-6-Rio_ne201951716359298.jpg Michelle Kennedy of the University of Rio Grande presents the Jake Bapst Scholarship to Kayla Boyer. Fallon Roush presents the Chase Roush Memorial Scholarships to Peyton Anderson, Jackie Dailey, Logan Drummer and Austin Baker. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-7-Roush_ne2019517163511794.jpg Fallon Roush presents the Chase Roush Memorial Scholarships to Peyton Anderson, Jackie Dailey, Logan Drummer and Austin Baker. Fallon Roush presents the In Memory of Chase Roush Scholarship to Jensen Anderson, a close cousin of Chase Roush. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-8-Roush-Anderson_ne201951716351666.jpg Fallon Roush presents the In Memory of Chase Roush Scholarship to Jensen Anderson, a close cousin of Chase Roush. Tonja Hunter presents the Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship to Emma Wolfe. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-9-Emma-Wolfe_ne2019517163520167.jpg Tonja Hunter presents the Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship to Emma Wolfe. Tara Roberts presents the Ohio River Producers $1,000 scholarship to Colton Hamm. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-10-Hamm-ORP_ne2019517163522492.jpg Tara Roberts presents the Ohio River Producers $1,000 scholarship to Colton Hamm. Dale Hart presents a RACO Scholarship to Reece Reuter. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-11-Reece_ne2019517163524928.jpg Dale Hart presents a RACO Scholarship to Reece Reuter. Tonja Hunter presents the Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship to Madison Lisle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-12-Madison-Lisle_ne2019517163527706.jpg Tonja Hunter presents the Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship to Madison Lisle. The Top 10 of the Southern High School Class of 2019 stands on the stage after receiving their medals. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-SHS-13-Top-10_ne2019517163530574.jpg The Top 10 of the Southern High School Class of 2019 stands on the stage after receiving their medals.

Graduates receive more than $200,000 in scholarships

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

