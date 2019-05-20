Eastern Class of 2019 receives diplomas

REEDSVILLE — “There are two lessons that I would like to share with you that continuously have solidified themselves throughout my limited experiences,” said Eastern High School Class of 2019 Valedictorian Chase Matthew King in his Valedictorian Address.

King, along with Salutatorian Mollie Elizabeth Maxon, addressed their fellow graduates from the Class of 2019 as part of the commencement exercises Sunday afternoon in the Eastern High School gymnasium.

“First, although it’s a difficult trait to actually possess, feigning self-confidence is essential in most social and professional settings. If people think you are 100 percent behind what you’re saying or doing, they are more likely to show you respect and admire you,” said King.

The Valedictorian quoted a mantra from the show “Las Chicas del Cable” as something to remember regarding self confidence.

“The line goes ‘cabeza alta, orgullo y amor propio.’ This translates to ‘head high, pride, and self-love.’ For me, this is something very concise and easy to remember when faced with a difficult situation. A little bit of belief in yourself goes a long way,” added King.

As for his second lesson to remember, King said, “My belief is that how much you embarrass your future self is a monument to your personal growth.”

“There can be no growth without change or without mistakes. For that reason, it is prudent that we all employ a microcosm of this mechanism in our daily lives. If there’s some choice that you want to make but is also out of your comfort zone, do it,” said King.

King concluded by acknowledging and thanking some of those who have helped him along the way.

“There are a few people without whom I would either not be alive or not be nearly as hard-working. Because of this, I would like to thank my sister and SpongeBob for teaching me everything I know. Additionally, I would like to thank my mom for being my full-time pre-preschool teacher and for buying me books and video games that I was too dumb to understand so that I would develop the reading skills to do so. My dad for the countless hours of playing with building blocks and stuffed cats from fast food kids meals; my grandparents for always believing in me; and every teacher I’ve had for teaching me to adapt to new ideas,” added King.

In her address, Maxon said, “These last 13 years have gone by faster than anyone could have imagined. The valuable lessons we have learned in school from our teachers and peers are something that I will never forget. Thank you to the community for supporting each student whether it is sports or academics or just Eastern High School in general, your support is cherished by all of us.”

While graduation is a happy occasion, it is also a sad time as Maxon noted.

“It saddens me to say that after today, most of us will be going our separate ways, venturing out into what our parents refer to as the real world. … But for today, be sure to hold onto this moment because a day like this only happens once in your lifetime. Do not let yourself become caught up in the little things, but take in the big picture and enjoy,” said the Salutatorian.

Maxon offered a piece of advice to her classmates as they venture out into the real world.

“William Arthur Ward once brilliantly quoted, ‘If you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it,” said Salutatorian Mollie Maxon. “We all must remember that our dreams will help to achieve our greatest goals in life. The potential to succeed is beyond imaginable for Eastern’s Class of 2019.”

Maxon concluded by saying, “I want to wish everyone the best in everything you do, and always remember that your dreams can be accomplished with the things we have learned from Eastern.”

The Top 10 of the Class of 2019 (from first to tenth) are King, Maxon, Jessica Ruth Parker, Garrett David Rees, Blaise Landon Facemyer, Ally Landon Durst, Hannah Marie Damewood, Rhiannon Michelle Morris, Ciara Nicole Browning, and Emmalea Nicole Durst.

Receiving an Honors Diploma on Sunday were Allison Barber, Ciara Browning, Kelsey Casto, Hannah Damewood, Ally Durst, Emmalea Durst, Blaise Facemyer, Sharp Facemyer, Cera Grueser, Hannah Hill, Chase King, Mollie Maxon, Brooke Mays, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Parker, Anna Pierce, Garrett Rees and Kylee Tolliver.

Eastern High School Class of 2019 graduates are Dillon Lee Aeiker, Israel Alexander Arix Michael, Dylan Phoenix Ash, Alyson Renay Bailey, Allison Casey Barber, Jacob Randall Barrett, Evin Michael Bauer, Jordan Michael River Benedum, Jonathan Henry Bollweg, Jasiah Andrew Brewer, Andrew Robert Brooks, Ciara Nicole Browning, Nicholas Scott Browning, Noah Scott Browning,

Shelby Kay Carter, Kelsey Ann Casto, Taylor Danielle Chevalier, Austin Ryan Combs, Jacob Dylan Creath, Hannah Marie Damewood, Katheryn Alexandria Downey, Ally Landon Durst, Emmalea Nicole Durst, Nathen Tanner Durst, Nicholas Allen Edwards, Lisa Marie Evans, Blaise Landon Facemyer, Sharp Lee Facemyer, Katlin Elizabeth Fick, Isaiah Edward Fish,

Caden Alvin Goff, Natasha Marie Graham, Ryan Justice Harbour, Johnathan Dale Harris, Brandon Scott Hart, Hannah Grace Hill, Michael Reece Hooper, Samuel Gean Jones, Madison Leigh Keney, Chase Matthew King, Kennedy Anne Lantz, Donald Preston Lauria, Ashley Mae Long, Lillian Ann Marcinko, Mollie Elizabeth Maxon, Brooke Elizabeth Mays, Dustan Lee McBenge, Alexus Marie Metheney, Rhiannon Michelle Morris,

Jessica Ruth Parker, Ryan Thomas Parsons, Anna Rochelle Pierce, Colten Edward Rayburn, Garrett David Rees, Jessica Kaye Rees, Katherine Noel Ridenour, Jordan Paul Riley, Brayden Dean Sanders, Carter Alan Sharp, Devin Lee Small, Cierra Marie Smeeks, MacKenzie Nicole Smith, Kylee Danielle Tolliver, Tiffany Ann Tripp, and Brayanna Mae Wells.

66 become EHS Alumni

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

