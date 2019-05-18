Get Healthy Meigs! moves toward becoming 501c3

MIDDLEPORT — Get Healthy Meigs! (GHM) made the decision to create an official committee in hopes of becoming a non-profit at their meeting Thursday morning.

The group, which formed a few years ago, created by-laws and a membership form. The goal is to create a 501c3 in hopes of receiving more funding in the future.

In attendance at the meeting was the coordinator of a new recovery fitness program in Athens. Power Clean Recovery Program emphasizes on exercise and nutrition to help addicts in the recovery process. The trial sessions are underway and the plan is to start a 12-week course on June 3. Participants will exercise three days per week at WellWorks at Ohio University. They will receive clothing, fruits and vegetables and two bus tickets — one to get there and one to get back in two days. For more information on this recovery program, call Rick Weber at 740-742-2888.

Employees from the U.S. Census Bureau spoke to the committee about encouraging everyone to fill out the upcoming census in 2020. According to the representative, Meigs County has a “predicted low response.” The committee was told that if more people completed the census forms, whether online, by telephone or in paper form, the county might receive more grant money.

The director of the future C.C. Baker Center for domestic violence spoke to the committee asking for connections to other organizations, churches, or individuation to share her presentation with them. The center is also looking for board members. For more information, call Victoria Baker-Willford at 740-444-2118.

The GHM committee updated the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) grant information and progress. The five priorities areas — substance abuse, workforce, maternal and child, healthy behaviors, and chronic disease — all believe they are making progress to better the community.

The quick reference guide was updated and can be found on the Meigs County Health Department’s website. The guide includes phone number for nearly any health-related provider.

The next meeting for GHM is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the third floor conference room at Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

