EHS Class of 2019 receives awards, scholarships

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern High School Class of 2019 received numerous awards and scholarships on Thursday morning during the annual Senior Awards Day.

The Top 10 of the Class of 2019 were presented for the first time, including Valedictorian Chase Matthew King and Salutatorian Mollie Elizabeth Maxon.

The Top 10 of the Class of 2019 (from first to tenth) are King, Maxon, Jessica Ruth Parker, Garrett David Rees, Blaise Landon Facemyer, Ally Landon Durst, Hannah Marie Damewood, Rhiannon Michelle Morris, Ciara Nicole Browning, and Emmalea Nicole Durst.

Students who will receive Honors Diplomas are Allison Barber, Ciara Browning, Kelsey Casto, Ally Durst, Emmalea Durst, Blaise Facemyer, Cera Grueser, Hannah Hill, Chase King, Mollie Maxon, Brooke Mays, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Parker, Anna Pierce, Garrett Rees and Kylee Tolliver.

Following the pretensions and awards, Guidance Counselor Sheryl Roush read the names of the graduates, along with their future plans for college, work force and the military. Students entering the military, according to the information read a the awards ceremony, are Anna Pierce, U.S. Air Force and Sam Jones, U.S. Navy.

Scholarships presented to the Class of 2019 were as follows:

Hill’s Classic Cars “Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship” — Brooke Mays, $1,000;

Kevin Fick Scholarship — Katlin Fick, Garrett Rees, and Rhiannon Morris, $1,000 each;

University of Rio Grande, Jake Bapst Scholarship — Madison Keney, two years tuition, approximately $12,000;

Calaway Classic Scholarship — Jessica Parker;

Donald Ray Spencer Memorial Scholarship — Evin Bauer, $1,000;

Justin Hill Memorial Scholarship — Kylee Tolliver, $500;

Eastern Music Boosters Scholarship — Garrett Rees and Andrew Brooks, $500 each;

ELEA Scholarship — Allison Barber, Ally Durst, Ryan Harbour, and Ryan Parsons, $500 each;

American Red Cross Scholarship — Ally Durst and Kelsey Casto, $250 each;

Board of Education Scholarship — Valedictorian: Chase King, $550 per year/four years; Salutatorian: Mollie Maxon, $450 per year/four years; Green: Jessica Parker, $425 per year/four years; White: Madison Keney, $350 per year/two years;

Eastern Archery Scholarship — Hannah Damewood and Garrett Rees,, $500 each;

Eastern Athletic Boosters Scholarship — Sharp Facemyer, Nathen Durst and Jessica Parker, $1,000 each;

Emeri Connery Memorial Scholarship — Ally Durst, $1,000;

Holzer Science Award — Hannah Damewood, $300;

Stewart Johnson VFW Post 9926 — Katherine Ridenour, $500;

Muskingum University Scholarships— Kelsey Casto, $15,000; Cera Grueser, $16,000; Hannah Hill, $16,000;

Ohio Valley University Scholarship — Alexus Metheney, $5,000 per year/four years golf scholarship;

Gary G. Lee Memorial Scholarship — Blaise Facemyer and Sharp Facemyer, $1,000 each.

Cords presented to be worn during graduation were as follows:

4-H Cords — Allison Barber, Tiffany Tripp, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Parker and Jessica Rees;

Boy Scout Eagle Scout — Ryan Harbour and Andrew Brooks;

Black Diamond Girl Scouts — Hannah Damewood;

American Red Cross Blood Donor — Mollie Maxon, Shelby Carter, Kelsey Casto, Ally Durst, Katheryn Downey, Lisa Evans and Tiffany Tripp;

National Honor Society — Allison Barber, Historian; Ally Durst, Secretary; Blaise Facemyer; Ryan Harbour; Brooke Mays; Anna Pierce; Kelsey Casto, Vice President; Emmalea Durst; Sharp Facemyer; Hannah Hill; Rhiannon Morris; Garrett Rees; Hannah Damewood; Nathen Durst; Cera Grueser; Mollie Maxon, President; Jessica Parker, Treasurer; and Kylee Tolliver.

Athletic Awards presented were as follows:

Eastern Archery — Andrew Brooks, Hannah Damewood, Natasha Graham, Kennedy Lantz, Dustan McBenge and Garrett Rees;

Marine Corps. Distinguished Athlete Award — Nathen Durst and Kelsey Casto;

Community Member Award — Larry Buck of Larry’s Pizza;

Courageous Student Award — Layna Catlett;

Special Community Award — the late Keith Weber;

Senior Athlete Awards — Dillon Aeiker, Allyson Bailey, Allison Barber, Jasiah Brewer, Noah Browning, Kelsey Casto, Dylan Creath, Ally Durst, Emmalea Durst, Nathen Durst, Nick Edwards, Blaise Facemyer, Sharp Facemyer, Katlin Fick, Isaiah Fish, Cera Grueser, Ryan Harbour, John Harris, Mollie Maxon, Alexus Metheney, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Parker, Jessica Rees and Kylee Tolliver;

U.S. Army Reserve National Scholars-Athlete Award — Nathen Durst and Jessica Parker;

NFHS Award of Excellence — Rhiannon Morris and Isaiah Fish;

OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award — Blaise Facemyer and Mollie Maxon;

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Ryan Harbour and Mollie Maxon;

Ivan B. Walker Award — Ally Durst and Blaise Facemyer.

Faculty Awards presented were as follows:

Anatomy and Physiology — Hannah Damewood and Cera Grueser;

Model United Nations — 1 year: Madison Keney, Gabrielle Beeler, Michael Letson; 2 years: Katherine Ridenour; 3 years: Hannah Damewood, Andrew Brooks, Emmalea Durst and Garrett Rees;

Calculus — Mollie Maxon;

Transition to College Math — Hannah Damewood;

Choir — Jon Bollweg;

Band — Jacob Barrett and Andrew Brooks;

John Phillip Sousa Award — Garrett Rees.

Additional awards and recognitions included the following:

Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors — Blaise Facemyer, Mollie Maxon, Garrett Rees, Jessica Parker, Emmalea Durst, and Ciara Browning;

Student Council Recognition — President: Ally Durst; Vice President: Kelsey Casto; Secretary: Shelby Carter; Treasurer: Mollie Maxon; Hannah Hill, Kylee Tolliver;

Marine Corps. Awards — Scholastic Excellence Award: Chase King and Mollie Maxon; Semper Fidelis Award: Garrett Rees;

WSAZ Best of the Class — Chase King;

Perfect Attendance — 9th grade: Emma Doczi and Kendyl Householder; 10th grade: Jake Barber; 12th grade: Michael Hooper.

Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

