Middleport First Baptist Church celebrates Mother’s Day

MIDDLEPORT — Following the Morning Worship Service at the Middleport First Baptist Church on Mother’s Day, the church youth presented flowers to the mothers in attendance. Aubree Lyons read two Mothers’ Day poems. Assisted by Bryce Zuspan and Marc McCloud, they presented a hanging basket to Lori Zuspan, wife of Pastor Billy Zuspan, and another to Faye Wallace. A drawing was held for three more baskets. Names drawn were Texanna Wehrung, Charlene Hoeflich, and Brynda Faulk. Individual potted begonias were given to each lady present.

On Friday evening, the annual Mothers’ Day Banquet was hosted in the Fellowship Hall. Member Lawrence Eblin entertained the guests by singing and playing his guitar and harmonica. The delicious dinner was catered by Barbara Arnold of Pomeroy with choices of scalloped chicken or baked steak, sides, roll, salad, and dessert.

Favors (candy from Tuckerman’s on Lincoln) and door prizes (donated by Trudy Lyons) were presented with the prizes being won by Janet Cleland, Venedia McCloud, and Ruth Greaves. The hall was beautifully decorated in white and various shades of purple. Members present were Betty Reed, Trudy Lyons, Debbie Dingey, Maddie Shope, Venedia McCloud, Coke Ambrose, Sis Van Matre, Charlene Hoeflich, Diana Zirkle, Texanna Wehrung, Harlee Whitlatch, and Lawrence Eblin. Guests were Tabby Horner, Mary Powell, Jennifer Fields, Connie Fields, Cameron Davis, Ruth Greaves, Rosie Dingey, Janet Cleland, Becky Geyer, Angie Russell, Tammy Searles, and Nicole Young.

Information provided by Texanna Wehrung.