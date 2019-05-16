King named Eastern Valedictorian

REEDSVILLE — Valedictorian Chase Matthew King and Salutatorian Mollie Elizabeth Maxon will address the Eastern High School Class of 2019 on Sunday during the annual commencement and graduation ceremony.

King and Maxon have each taken their own route to the top of their class, with King completing four years of College Credit Plus courses, while Maxon completed her high school years with classes at Eastern High School.

“It was really rewarding, the knowledge I received,” said King of his college course work. He noted that it was different at age 13, when he began College Credit Plus, to be treated like an adult in the college setting.

Reflecting on her time a Eastern, Maxon said she will remember “all of her classmates, teachers who helped along the way, the senior trip and senior play, and all the ups and downs we went through and conquered.”

Asked what advice he would give to younger students, King said, “don’t be afraid to try new things” and that it is “important to put all the work in you can.”

“Follow your dreams. No dream is too small,” said Maxon of advice she would give to younger students.

She added, “Hard work, determination and heart will get you where you want to go in life.”

Being Valedictorian had been a goal that King was working toward, as his sister was also a valedictorian. He added that while he followed in her foot steps attending Ohio University the past two years and as valedictorian he has several of his own goals as well, including a double major in computer science and Spanish.

Maxon said one of her favorite things during high school was serving as the National Honor Society President. “It was a great leadership role, I am glad that people see me as someone who can help others,” said Maxon of her role as President of National Honor Society. The National Honor Society at Eastern completes many service projects and numerous volunteer hours each year.

Maxon thanked her parents and the community members who have helped to support her and her fellow graduates.

King, of Pomeroy, is the son of Jason King and Jody King. He has completed four years of the College Credit Plus program, including two years at the Rio Grande Meigs Center and two years at Ohio University. King plans to continue his college education at Ohio University where he is double majoring in Computer Science and Spanish.

King is the recipient of numerous scholarships, including the Ohio Promise Award, Dill Arnold Cutler Scholarship, Russ Vision Scholarship, Ohio Distinction Scholarship and the Ohio Success Scholarship.

Maxon is the daughter of Elizabeth and Donald Maxon Jr. of Tuppers Plains. She plans to attend Ohio University to major in accounting and finance.

Maxon is the recipient of the Dill Arnold Cutler Scholarship and the Ohio University License Plate Scholarship. While in high school, Maxon has been involved in softball, basketball, student council, National Honor Society where she is the President, Class Vice President and an Altar Server at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church.

The Eastern High School Class of 2019 commencement and graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Eastern High School.

