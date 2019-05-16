Students honored at 35th annual County Academic Banquet

ROCKSPRINGS — The top five percent of students in grades 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 were honored last week at the 35th annual Meigs County Academic Excellence Banquet.

The banquet was held at Meigs High School, with the Hollywood themed even sponsored by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

Southern Valedictorian Marissa Brooker was recognized as the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Award. Brooker inspired students with her speech relating to the starfish story that small things can make a big difference. She left students with empowerment that they are the future leaders of the world and they will achieve great things.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties receives this prestigious honor each year. They have achieved this honor by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.

Honorees from Meigs Local included, Marc McCloud, Aiden Pierce, Owen Tracy, Madisen Dailey, Billy Goble, Jacob Martin, Quentin Smith, Catherine Haggy, Rylee Lisle, Jack Musser, MaKayla Runyon, Jacob McConnell, Annika McKinney, Tresiliana Smith, Baylee Tracy, Cole Durst, Lydia Edwards, Madison Fields, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Hayley Lathey, Marissa Noble, Chase Dodson and Shalynn Mitchell.

Honorees from Eastern Local included, Makenzie Robertson, Sydney Stout, Gavan Smith, Trenton Morrissey, Lillyann Suttle, Isabella Arix-Michael, Olivia Barber, Chase King, Jessica Parker, Garrett Rees, Joseph Putnam, Jake Barber, and Mollie Maxon.

Honorees from Southern Local included, Allison Bradbury, Sophie Popp, Ally Anderson, Katie Brooker, Tori Brewster, Jake Roush, Kyler Rogers, David Shaver, Peyton Anderson, Marissa Brooker, Mallory Johnson and Madison Lisle

Information provided by Meigs Local Gifted Teacher and Coordinator Sarah Lee.

Marissa Brooker, the Franklin B. Walter award recipient, received her award from Daniel Otto, Southern High School Principal. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.17-County-Banquet-1-brooker_ne2019516121935842.jpg Marissa Brooker, the Franklin B. Walter award recipient, received her award from Daniel Otto, Southern High School Principal. Southern Elementary and High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Allison Bradbury, Sophie Popp, Ally Anderson, Katie Brooker, Tori Brewster, Jake Roush; (standing) Kyler Rogers, David Shaver, Peyton Anderson, Marissa Brooker, Mallory Johnson and Madison Lisle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.17-County-Banquet-2-Southern_ne2019516121940460.jpg Southern Elementary and High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Allison Bradbury, Sophie Popp, Ally Anderson, Katie Brooker, Tori Brewster, Jake Roush; (standing) Kyler Rogers, David Shaver, Peyton Anderson, Marissa Brooker, Mallory Johnson and Madison Lisle. Eastern Elementary and High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Makenzie Robertson, Sydney Stout, Gavan Smith, Trenton Morrissey, Lillyann Suttle, (standing) Isabella Arix-Michael, Olivia Barber, Chase King, Jessica Parker and Garrett Rees. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.17-County-Banquet-3-Eastern_ne2019516121946977.jpg Eastern Elementary and High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Makenzie Robertson, Sydney Stout, Gavan Smith, Trenton Morrissey, Lillyann Suttle, (standing) Isabella Arix-Michael, Olivia Barber, Chase King, Jessica Parker and Garrett Rees. Meigs High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Jacob McConnell, Annika McKinney, Tresiliana Smith, Baylee Tracy, Cole Durst, Lydia Edwards, (standing) Madison Fields, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Hayley Lathey and Marissa Noble. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.17-County-Banquet-4-MHS_ne201951612195540.jpg Meigs High School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Jacob McConnell, Annika McKinney, Tresiliana Smith, Baylee Tracy, Cole Durst, Lydia Edwards, (standing) Madison Fields, Allison Hanstine, Evan Hennington, Hayley Lathey and Marissa Noble. Meigs Intermediate and Middle School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Marc McCloud, Aiden Pierce, Owen Tracy, Madisen Dailey, Billy Goble, Jacob Martin, (standing) Quentin Smith, Catherine Haggy, Rylee Lisle, Jack Musser and MaKayla Runyon. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.17-County-Banquet-5-MIS-MMS_ne201951612201262.jpg Meigs Intermediate and Middle School honorees attending the banquet were (seated) Marc McCloud, Aiden Pierce, Owen Tracy, Madisen Dailey, Billy Goble, Jacob Martin, (standing) Quentin Smith, Catherine Haggy, Rylee Lisle, Jack Musser and MaKayla Runyon.