Meigs County Trade Days to be held May 18, 19

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs County Trade Days will be coming to the Meigs County Fairgrounds beginning this weekend.

Meigs County Trade Days is a flea market hosted by the Meigs County Fair Grounds, with the proceeds going to the fair board’s general operating fund.

Flea Market dates are May 18 and 19, June 22 and 23, July 20 and 21, and Sept. 21 and 22.

Committee member Tara Roberts explained, he main reason for the flea market is to provide a fun family event for the residents of Meigs County and the surrounding areas. Since Alligator Jack’s closed there isn’t a place in the county for people to come set up and sale their items so we decided that we would have one at the fairgrounds.

Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available for vendors to set up, with camping and concession space also available.

Admission to Meigs County Trades Days is free, with free parking as well. Handicap parking is also available.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine.

For more information call Tara at 740-416-5506 or Wendi at 740-416-4015 or visit Meigs County Trade Days on Facebook.