Throwback Thursday: Syracuse Class of 1912

The Syracuse Class of 1912 graduates are pictured in this group photo from the collection of Bob Graham. The class list on the back of the photo reads “Class of 1912 First Row-Left to Right- Clara Ables Rizer, Maude Cross Butterfield, Eugenia Ogden Dutte, Carolyn Ellis Thomas, Myrtle Philson Turnbull, Grace Sayre Krider. Second Row-Ivan Pickens, Walter Casto, Clark Jividen, Clifford Roush (deceased), Charles Roberts, David Blake, Harry Manuel, John Burnell. Absent-Cora Stobart Buck.”

