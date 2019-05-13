For the Record

Meigs County Common Please Court and Prosecutor’s Office

Stiffler pleads guilty to breaking and entering and drug offenses

On May 13, 2019, Sonja Stiffler, 48, of Middleport, Ohio, entered guilty pleas to two counts of Breaking and Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. At the change of plea hearing, Stiffler admitted to breaking into two buildings in Middleport as well as being in possession of methamphetamine. Sentencing will occur in June.

Roush sentenced to three years in prison

On May 13, 2019, Colton Roush, 27, of Pomeroy, Ohio, appeared before Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner on the State’s motion to revoke community control. Roush had been sentenced to community control in 2016 with 36 months as an underlying prison sentence. Roush violated the terms of community control by failing to appear when scheduled and by testing positive for drugs. Upon Roush admitting the community control violations, the State requested the imposition of the entire 36 month prison sentence. Due to Roush’s multiple violations, Judge Warner agreed with the State and sentenced Roush to 36 months in prison. Roush was immediately remanded into the custody of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and awaits transportation to prison.

Gilmore arraigned

On May 13, 2019, Zyon Gilmore, 23, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was arraigned for five counts of Breaking & Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree, two counts of Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, one count of Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Gilmore is alleged to have committed these offenses in the Pageville and Harrisonville areas. These cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda R. Warner. Gilmore remains in custody at this time.

Warrant Issued for Jason Milliron

Jason Milliron reportedly failed to appear at a scheduled hearing in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas on May 13, 2019, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. If you have information regarding Milliron’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.