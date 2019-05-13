London Pool decision still awaiting pressure test

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Village Council discussed the London Pool at their meeting on Thursday evening.

In April, council voted to have a company in Gallipolis conduct a pressure test to check for leaks in the pool lining and water lines. However, that company is unable to properly cap the pool’s water lines, due to the size of the system.

The village will now be working with a company located in Columbus to do the pressure test. No further decisions have been made on whether or not to open the pool for this summer. The pool has been closed since August 2017, having been closed for the 2018 season due to structural concerns.

In other business, Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill said the Village Police Department received the Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program award from the Attorney General Dave Yost. This will cover the purchase of three new bullet proof vests.

The village will also be advertising the fire department’s 5 feet by 10 feet utility trailer for bid.

The next Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

