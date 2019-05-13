Archery team, students recognized by board

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs Local Board of Education honored the Meigs Middle School Archery Team, as well as Students of the Month, during last week’s meeting held at Meigs Elementary School.

The Meigs Middle School Archery Team took first place in the Ohio NASP Championship held in Columbus in March.

Middle School Archery team members are Kadence Allen, Brady Barnett, Lindsay Barnhart, Katy Cox, Evan Davis, Lauren Davis, Natalie Davis, Billy Goble, Alana Herdman, Kynzie Johnson, Lorena Kennedy, Zack King, Madelyn Mayer, Walker Mayer, Rhiannia McDonald, Dalton Peacock, Emily Roush, Faith Roush, Emilee Smarr, Tyson Stewart, Ethan Vernon, Addison Whitlatch, Woody Will, and Garrett Workman.

Students of the Month recognized at the meeting were Caroline Roush, Alyssa Parsons, Nathan Pooler, Isaiah Brooks, Byron Harenberg, Emily Pennington, Shawn Davidson, Alex Daniels, Hannah Watson, Dolton Brickles, Brady Bryant, Shawn Summers, Carson Stewart, Jaylen Peavley, Jayda Parrish, Brandon Johnson, Susannah Bickford, Serenity Bailey, Devon McDaniel, Ryan Day, Pacstun McKinney, Matthew Brammer, and Jenna Bare.

In personnel matters, the resignation of Gene Bing, high school welding technology teacher was accepted, effective May 3. The resignation of Patti Bodimer as the family and consumer science teacher at the high school was accepted for retirement purposes, effective May 24.

Jacob Dunn was hired as the interactive media teacher at Meigs High School for the 2019-20 school year.

Howard David Barr was hired as the ninth grade science teacher for the 2019-20 school year.

Supplemental positions for the 2019-20 school year were approved as follows: BettyAnn Wolfe, high school yearbook; Lisa Froehlich, middle school yearbook; Abby Harris, senior class advisor and high school student council; Nicholas Michael, assistant band director; Scott Brinker, students website/webpage designer; Jennifer Henson, lead mentor; and Janel Kennedy, junior class advisor.

Assistant volleyball coaches were hired as follows: Amber Blackwell, assistant volleyball coach; Chrissy Musser, eighth grade volleyball coach; Tanisha McKinney, seventh grade volleyball coach.

Assistant football coaches were hired as follows: Kemp Kelly, Jeff McElroy and Alex Saunders, assistant varsity football coaches; Bryan Zirkle and Cass Cleland, middle school football coaches.

In other business, the board,

Accepted the Rural Innovative Summer Meals Grant in the amount of $7,745.

Accepted the Ohio School Climate Grant for Meigs Primary in the amount of $5,000.

Accepted the Meigs County Community Fund grant in the amount of $2,140.61 for Meigs Primary.

Accepted the School Quality Improvement Grant for Meigs High School in the amount of $100,000. This is a four year grant.

Approved a two year agreement with Julian and Grube Inc. for agreed upon procedures with Medicaid School Program for FY20 and 21. The cost is $1,700 per year.

Approved a tentative list of graduates for the Class of 2019.

Approved an overnight field trip for the archery team to attend the NASP National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

Approved two summer 2019 purchased service agreements, not to exceed $7,500 each, for technology support. The individuals will report to District Technology Coordinator Matt Simpson.

Approved minutes of the previous meeting, the financial report and bills for April, as well as the cafeteria report for March.

The next Meigs Local Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the Meigs Local Administrative Office.

Members of the Meigs Middle School Archery team were recognized by the Meigs Local Board of Education during last week’s meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.14-Meigs-Board-Archery_ne201951395817926.jpg Members of the Meigs Middle School Archery team were recognized by the Meigs Local Board of Education during last week’s meeting. Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized during the recent board meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.14-Meigs-Board-SOM_ne201951395825542.jpg Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized during the recent board meeting.