Salem Township Bicentennial Marker ceremony to be held Wednesday

SALEM TWP. — The fifth of the 12 Meigs County Bicentennial Markers will be unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The Salem Township marker will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Star Grange #778 located near Salem Center. The grange is located the Star Grange Hall located on County Road 1, 3 miles North of Salem Center.

Star Grange #778 was founded in 1874 as a local chapter of the order of the Patrons of Husbandry. It was founded to bring together farm families in a fraternal organization offering social and educational opportunities for the betterment of their agricultural community. Through the years they have evolved into a rural-urban fraternity active in agricultural education, community service projects and legislative issues.

Each month as part of Meigs County’s Bicentennial a marker is being unveiled in one of Meigs County’s 12 townships.

Previous markers have been placed in Salisbury (Kerrs Run Colored School), Sutton (Weaver Skiff Company), Bedford (Nelson Story) and Letart (Riverside Mill Company) townships.

