Immunization clinic expanding hours

POMEROY — After more than 20 years, the “antiquated process” of the Tuesday Immunization Clinic at the Meigs County Health Department is no more. Immunizations will now be offered five days a week during normal business hours at the health department.

Director of Nursing Leanne Cunningham called the weekly clinic, which was held from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday, an antiquated or outdated process and noted there was a need to change and expand.

“We see the need for expanding the hours. It makes more sense to serve more hours rather than requiring appointments outside of the Tuesday clinic,” said Cunningham.

She explained that while the clinic was always held on Tuesdays, individuals could come in other hours, including making appointments for dates and times that work best for the person. Regardless, Cunningham said, that many people would go elsewhere for immunizations as they could not make it during the clinic hours and therefore thought they could not utilize the immunization services at the health department.

“This is a public funded service and we want to serve our residents,” said Cunningham. “These are the services the community should expect from their local health department.”

Immunizations for children and adults will now be available from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department.

While there appointments are not required, individuals who have questions regarding insurance coverage or specific vaccine availability may call the health department at 740-992-6626. Some private insurances, as well as some Medicare and Medicaid services are accepted.

In 2018, the Meigs County Health Department administered 1,410 vaccines, not including the influenza vaccine. There were 446 flu shots given from October through December 2018.

Among the vaccines available at the Meigs County Health Department are Pneumonia, Hepatitis A and B, HPV, MMR, Tdap and DTaP, Polio, Meningitis, Tetanus and others. The Shingles vaccine is currently not available as the supply is backordered, said Cunningham.

As has been the case previously, every child must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian for vaccines. No immunization will be given without their signed or written consent. Please bring the child(ren)’s medical card, insurance card (if applicable) and their shot record to the health department when coming for immunizations. Donations of $30 are appreciated but not required for administration.

For more information on the immunizations available at the health department call 740-992-6626.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

