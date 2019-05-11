The reward of reading

MIDDLEPORT — “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn the more place you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss

If that quote from Dr. Seuss is true, the students at Meigs Primary School now know many things, have learned lots and are going many places as they have been busy reading thousands of books this school year.

A “book tower” was on display in the Primary School entry way this week constructed from the 4,208 books which were read by the kindergarten, first and second grade students during Right to Read week which was held April 29-May 3.

For the 2018-19 school year (up to the assembly on Monday), second grade students had read a total of 15,246 books. The first grade students had read a total of 15,863 for the same time frame, meaning combined the students in first and second grade have read 31,109 books for the 2018-19 school year.

On Monday following Right to Read Week, students in first and second grades were celebrated for their reading accomplishments this year, with each student taking home a prize for their reading efforts. The top readers, in terms of Accelerated Reader points and percentage correct on the AR quizzes, received bicycles donated by Bob Crum of Horace Mann Insurance in Belpre. After reading each of the books, the student then takes a quiz, called an AR test, on the book, earning a number of points based on the book and the score.

Lauren Ewing had the highest total of AR points for the 2018-19 school year with 287.2 points, having passed 579 AR tests with a score of 90.7 percent overall. The second highest points total was Parker Wood with 240.3 points. Wood passed 514 tests with a 90.7 percent overall score.

Brielle Wyatt had the highest percentage on the AR tests, passing all 389 tests she took with an overall score of 99.1 percent. Teacher Connie Halley commented that the 99.1 percent was the highest percentage she could recall for a student for a year on AR tests. The second highest percentage score on the AR tests went to Gavin Will with a 98 percent, passing 571 of the 573 tests he took.

The top students in each of the first and second grade classrooms were also recognized and received prizes for their accomplishments on the AR tests.

First grade honorees were as follows: Emi Wickers passed 214 tests with a 95.5 percent; Kyra Duley passed 188 tests with an 86.2 percent; Riley Runyon passed 215 tests with a 94 percent; Makynleigh Johnson passed 224 tests with a 95 percent; Asa Cleland passed 140 tests with a 92.9 percent; Parker Wood passed 322 tests with a 93.4 percent; Gauge Clary passed 333 tests with an 88.3 percent; Caiden Ramage passed 319 tests with a 70.1 percent; Maddalyn Metheney passed 223 tests with a 95.2 percent; Dakota Wallace passed 65 tests with a 78.7 percent; Jacob Harrison passed 265 tests with a 97.5 percent; Taylor Varian passed 243 tests with a 92.7 percent; Kyleigh Cunningham passed 470 test with a 91.4 percent; and Skyelar Cogar passed 402 tests with a 95.1 percent.

Second grade honorees were as follows: Gaven Reynolds passed 104 tests with a 96.3 percent; Rayna Gwynn passed 70 tests with a 96.5 percent; Krystin Fackler passed 330 tests with a 95.8 percent; Isaac Ringhiser passed 141 tests with a 91.3 percent, Colton Dodson passed 206 tests with a 95.1 percent; Isabella Davenport and Mason Pierce each passed 204 tests with a 96.2 percent and 93.9 percent, respectively; Mia Johnston passed 165 tests with a 96.7 percent; Colin Coleman passed 140 tests with a 95.9 percent; Ethan Grimm passed 423 tests with a 94.5 percent; Reed Tope passed 280 tests with a 96.1percent; Ella Vaughan passed 462 tests with a 94.3 percent; Jeremiah Martin passed 365 tests with a 94.8 percent; Opal Stover passed 371 tests with a 91.4 percent; and Reagan Burke passed 300 tests with a 89 percent.

The reading fun will continue over the summer for the Meigs Primary students with the summer reading program.

Principal Kristin Baer explained that during the week of May 20, the last week of school, students will be bringing home a bag of 12 books they have picked out to read during the summer.

Students will have the opportunity to exchange those books during the summer with storytime, an activity, a book exchange and lunch taking place on June 12 and 26, and July 10 and 24, at the school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will return the bag of books during the 2019-20 school year open house from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 or on the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 22.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program visit Meigs Primary Summer Reading Program on Facebook.

Meigs Primary students achieve reading goals

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

