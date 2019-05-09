First Responder Day at MIS

MIDDLEPORT — Area first responders and representatives from related agencies were on hand Monday morning at Meigs Intermediate School for First Responder Day.

Robyn Venoy, who works as a counselor in the school through Hopewell Health Centers, explained that the event was the finale of the school Climate and Culture committee’s Patriotic Right to Read week and was held in collaboration with Meigs County’s Handle With Care program.

“The kids loved watching the helicopter land, learning about the Sheriff’s Office’s MRAP vehicle, learning about the ambulance, seeing the fire truck and firefighters in their gear and learning about the fire department’s rescue squad. It was a great display of the dedication and care our first responders have for the kids in our communities and a great example of community agencies and schools working together to benefit students,” said Venoy of the event.

Venoy said that the representation of the various agencies with which the students could interact was to help them better understand what each does and how they can help the student. First responders talked with students about their service, answered questions, and allowed all Meigs Elementary students the opportunity to get to know their community first responders.

“It gives them an appreciation for first responders and members of the criminal justice system, and allows for a positive interaction,” said Venoy.

Among those in attendance were the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office Investigators and Victim Assistance Program, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officers, Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and Squad, and MedFlight.

Shawna Davis and Bruce Davis from the Rutland Fire Department and Squad took part in First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-1_ne201959132524500-1.jpg Shawna Davis and Bruce Davis from the Rutland Fire Department and Squad took part in First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Seth Wells from Meigs EMS showed the students the equipment in the front of the squad, including allowing them to sound the sirens. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-2_ne201959132531316-1.jpg Seth Wells from Meigs EMS showed the students the equipment in the front of the squad, including allowing them to sound the sirens. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Victim Advocate Shelley Kemper, Investigator Michael Oliver and Investigator Alicia Smith from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with students during First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-3_ne201959132538757-1.jpg Victim Advocate Shelley Kemper, Investigator Michael Oliver and Investigator Alicia Smith from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with students during First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel School Resource Officer Dana Aldridge talked with students during the First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-5_ne201959132548589-1.jpg School Resource Officer Dana Aldridge talked with students during the First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rutland Volunteer Firefighters were among the first responders at Meigs Intermediate School on Monday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-6_ne201959132552222-1.jpg Rutland Volunteer Firefighters were among the first responders at Meigs Intermediate School on Monday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Jack Lemley from Meigs EMS talked with students about the ambulance and the things that EMS does. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-First-Responder-7_ne201959132558144-1.jpg Jack Lemley from Meigs EMS talked with students about the ambulance and the things that EMS does. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel First responders from multiple agencies took part in the First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. The first responders are pictured in front of the MedFlight helicopter. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.10-Main_ne20195917265419.jpg First responders from multiple agencies took part in the First Responder Day at Meigs Intermediate School. The first responders are pictured in front of the MedFlight helicopter. Courtesy photo