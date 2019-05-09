Teen charged with aggravated murder

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer released information Thursday morning regarding the reported murder investigation of Tyrone Powell, Jr., 33, which was first reported April 15 at a home on the 700-block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis.

The investigation is following the joint work of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gallipolis Police Department and the Gallia-Meigs Crime Task Force.

After consulting with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holden’s office, officers filed a five-count complaint with the Gallia County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division that includes Aggravated Murder, two alternate theories of murder and two first-degree felony Aggravated Robbery charges on a 15-year-old male juvenile. All such charges also carry an illegal firearm specification. If convicted, it would add three years onto a sentence of the accused for each charge.

According to Holdren, the juvenile’s name at this time is being withheld because of his age. The prosecutor’s office has roughly 20 days to issue a recommendation saying whether or not the office thinks the teenager should be tried as an adult. If the teenager were 16 or older, Holdren said, in Ohio he would automatically be tried as an adult for such alleged crimes. The Gallia Probate and Juvenile Court holds the authority to determine whether a 14 or 15-year-old criminally accused individual could be tried as an adult in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas or to keep court proceedings within the probate and juvenile court.

The teenager was arraigned in the Gallia Probate and Juvenile Court Thursday.

Dean Wright contributed to this story.

Gallipolis Police Department investigates the death of Tyrone Powell, Jr., in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis in this photo taken last month. Reportedly, a 15-year-old male has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with his death. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_0415191449a-1-1-3.jpg Gallipolis Police Department investigates the death of Tyrone Powell, Jr., in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis in this photo taken last month. Reportedly, a 15-year-old male has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with his death. Dean Wright | OVP