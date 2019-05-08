Throwback Thursday: Rutland High School

As the end of the 2018-19 school year is quickly approaching, we are going to take a look back to some of the past students in Meigs County with class pictures from the collection of Bob Graham. This undated photo shows students from Rutland High School pictured in front of the school building.

As the end of the 2018-19 school year is quickly approaching, we are going to take a look back to some of the past students in Meigs County with class pictures from the collection of Bob Graham. This undated photo shows students from Rutland High School pictured in front of the school building. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.9-Throwback-Rutland-High-School_ne201958104842855.jpg As the end of the 2018-19 school year is quickly approaching, we are going to take a look back to some of the past students in Meigs County with class pictures from the collection of Bob Graham. This undated photo shows students from Rutland High School pictured in front of the school building.