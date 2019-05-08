Meigs County students participate in leadership conference

MEIGS COUNTY — Students from local high schools were chosen to attend the 2019 Regional Scholars Leadership Conference held April 30 and May 1.

The Leadership Conference is designed for high school juniors.

The Gifted Coordinators of Southeast Ohio collaborate to organize this event that is held every spring. Students build leadership skills and learn group dynamics, personality types and differences in communication styles through the two-day event. This year the event was held at Camp Akita in Logan.

The camp is supportive of outdoor activities including ground initiatives, a 50 foot Alpine climbing tower and archery. Students were encouraged to participate in activities outside their comfort zone. Small session options were archery, team-building and leadership qualities, ground initiatives and the climbing tower/rope swing.

A financial aid, scholarship and admissions essay sessions were presented by a representative from Ohio State University with a college fair held after. The college fair allowed the students to become familiar with over 15 colleges and universities in Ohio and West Virginia. At the conclusion of the event, the students left with new discoveries about themselves and lasting friendships.

Participants in the conference were, Representing Eastern: Kaylee Savoy, Emily VanMeter; Representing Southern: Raeven Reedy, Baylee Wolfe, Phoenix Cleland; Representing Meigs: Gus Kennedy, Jacob McConnell, Cole Arnott, Austin Mahr, Bobby Musser, Cameron Burnem.

Information provided by Meigs Gifted Coordinator Sarah Lee.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.9-Regional-Scholars_ne20195811025139.jpg