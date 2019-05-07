Students selected for Buckeye Boys State

ROCKSPRINGS — Five young men from Eastern and Meigs high schools have been selected to take part in Buckeye Boys State.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.

According to their web site, Buckeye Boys State, which was founded in 1936, is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of over 1,200 young men annually, representing nearly 600 Ohio High Schools, several on-line High Schools, and the Home Schooled Community.

The American Legion Buckeye Boys State program is sponsored by the Ohio American Legion, the largest Veterans organization in the State of Ohio.

At Boys State, young men learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach. The young men also form friendships which will last a lifetime!

Five such young men from Meigs and Eastern High Schools recently attended a meeting with the Drew Webster Post #39 of the American Legion in Pomeroy to meet with Legion members and receive information concerning this year’s upcoming session of the Buckeye Boys State.

Students selected were Kevin Burke, Eastern High School; Gus Kennedy, Meigs High School; Brian Ackley, Meigs High School; Brandon Baer, Eastern High School; Austin Mahr, Meigs High School; and Bobby Musser, Meigs High School.

These young men, who will be Juniors in their respective schools, will be attending Boys State at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio from June 9-16, 2019.

Information submitted by Kathy Thomas on behalf of Drew Webster American Legion Post 39.

Delegates and Alternates attending, with Post Commander John Hood, included (left to right) Kevin Burke, Eastern High School; Gus Kennedy, Meigs High School; Brian Ackley, Meigs High School; Brandon Baer, Eastern High School; Austin Mahr, Meigs High School. Bobby Musser, Meigs High School was selected for Buckeye Boys State.