Council approves additional cuts

POMEROY — Following action by Council on Monday evening, the Village of Pomeroy Police Department will be closed three more night shifts per week.

In additional efforts to reduce spending, the police department is now closed five nights per week.

The Daily Sentinel reported at the beginning of April that the department would close for two nights per week. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said there is enough money to fund the police department until early October. To operate for the rest of 2019, they will need to cut an additional $3,600 per pay period. As previously reported, additional cuts have been made to various positions, including making full-time employees part-time to save money on benefits, which the village currently pays.

“It’s better, but it’s still not fixed,” Baker said.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will provide police protection when the village department is closed.

In other business, the village council approved Mayor Don Anderson to apply for a Nature Works grant to purchase new, compliant playground equipment and rubber mulch.

Pullins Excavating will be starting the Prospect Street storm water and drain repairs this week.

In the riverbank repairs, the upper parking lot is now finished. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue work upriver to repair culverts were the walking path is damaged and the roadway is threatened.

The village was awarded a grant that councilwoman Maureen Hennessy applied for a few months ago. The grant from the Meigs County Community Fund, worth $2,800, will be used for electrical upgrades at the parking lot.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

