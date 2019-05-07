Southern hosts academic banquet

RACINE — The Southern Local School District recently celebrated its annual academic banquet amid a large crowd in the high school gymnasium. The banquet honored 90 bright students ranging in grades four through twelve.

Superintendent Anthony Deem gave the welcome followed by Valedictorian Marissa Brooker leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The invocation was given by Salutatorian Mallory Johnson. The evening’s meal was served by Southern Local’s 7-12 staff. Attendees and honorees were treated to an audio introduction piece produced by Jordan Pickens.

Award presentations were made by Denny Evans, President of the Southern Local Board of Education. Monetary awards on behalf of the Middleport-Pomeroy Rotary Club were presented by Robert Beegle to three students. The banquet closed with the benediction given by National honor Society President, Peyton Anderson.

The honorees for the evening were as follows:

GRADE 12 — Peyton Anderson, Austin Arnold, Austin Baker, Kayla Boyer, Marissa Brooker, Brayden Cunningham, Noah Diddle, Logan Drummer, David Dunfee, Baylee Grueser, Morgan Haines, Emily Hall, William Harmon, Mallory Johnson, Jordan Knotts, Madison Lisle, Kathryn Matson, Reece Reuter, Weston Thorla, Alex VanMeter and Emma Wolfe.

GRADE 11 — Phoenix Cleland, Shelby Cleland, Parker Corbitt, Avery King, Addalynne Matson, Coltin Parker, Raeven Reedy and Baylee Wolfe.

GRADE 10 — Arrow Drummer, Natalie Harris, Natalie Harrison, Kristin McKay, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth and David Shaver.

GRADE 9 — Isabella Fisher, Logan Greenlee, Rachel Jackson, Tanner Lisle, Isaac McCarty, Ellie Powell, Bradley Reitmire, Lincoln Rose, Weston Smith and Tycen Toops.

GRADE 8 — Tori Brewster, Lizzie Herrera, Damien Miller, Terin Reiber, Layne Reuter, Jake Roush and Aubrey Stobart.

GRADE 7 — Jace Hill, Kaiden Michael, Brayden Otto, Chloe Rizer, Ava Roush, Tristyn Sellers, Alexis Smith and Lauren Smith.

GRADE 6 — Ally Anderson, Katie Brooker, Ava Circle, Xander Fisher, Audrianna Herrera, Beverly “Jorja” Lisle, Marlo Norris, Carsen Reuter and Timberlyn Templeton.

GRADE 5 — Murphey Dunfee, Jaylynn Hupp, Hunter Jarrell, Noah Leachman, Grace Lee, Kiersten Rose, Cole Smith, Collin Smith, Wyatt Smith, Kaydence Stover and Bryan Venegas Mendoza.

GRADE 4 — Allison Bradbury, Izzy Cornell, Dalen Gibson, Caden Hupp, Rece Johnson, Chloe Kaspy, Sophie Popp, Annabella Russell and Landen Smith.

“Southern Local would like to thank all of the families, community members, and staff members that helped make this academic banquet a success. Congratulations to all the honorees and their families. You have something special to be proud of,” stated the district in a news release.

The Southern Local Academic Banquet was made possible by sponsors Southern Elementary PTO, SLHS Band Boosters, SLHS Athletic Boosters, Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church, Joyce and Tim Thoren, Southern Local Education Association (SLEA), OAPSE 453, Linda Diddle, Darrell Norris & Son Greenhouses, Home National Bank of Racine, Syracuse and Middleport, Kim Romine and Forest Run Ready Mix, Peoples Bank, Farmers Bank, Bartee Photography, Kelly and Tammy Grueser and the Pomeroy-Middleport Rotary Club.

The academic planning committee consisted of Tony Deem, Daniel Otto, Tricia McNickle, Scott Wolfe, Russ Fields, Andrea Wiseman, Beth Bay, Meg Guinther, Rachel Hupp, Lori Sharp, and Vick Northup.

Information provided by Southern Local School District.