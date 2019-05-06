CHESTER — Last week, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board along with Holzer Health System highlighted the work done by those who serve on the front lines.

For a second year running, “First Responder Week of Appreciation” was held from April 29-May 5.

The Meigs County Commissioners President Tim Ihle, Randy Smith, and Jimmy Will presented and approved a proclamation at a recently held meeting recognizing “First Responder Week of Appreciation” in Meigs County.

Ihle read aloud the proclamation, “Whereas, the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners are committed to leading Meigs County in expressing our gratitude and appreciation to all community members working on the front lines in the fight against Ohio’s opioid and other drug epidemic.

Whereas, the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners will nurture and reinforce county and community efforts to prevent and treat addiction including opioids, educate youth and adults about addiction and recovery, promote family building and workforce development as ways of combating the effects of addiction on communities, and encourage community engagement and efforts to address this present drug epidemic.

Whereas, we support the efforts of the Gallia-Meigs-Jackson ADAMH Board and their partners to build a comprehensive system of prevention, education, intervention, interdiction, treatment, and recovery of all citizens of Meigs County.

Whereas, through this work we will continue to bring hope to our community and build the understanding that treatment works and people recover.

Whereas, we pledge our support for the individuals, family members, and professionals throughout our community who are bringing help and bringing hope by working day in and day out to save lives, provide treatment, assist families, and support recovery in Meigs County.

Now, therefore, we the members of the Meigs County Board of Commissioners hereby proclaim the week of April 29-May 5, 2019 as a week of appreciation for those who are working on Ohio’s battle against opioid and other substance abuse epidemic and support and promote the theme ‘Bringing help, Bringing hope. Thank you.’”

Robin Harris, executive director of Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, commented even though the overdose death rates are decreasing across Ohio, in Southern Ohio the overdose death rates are still increasing. Also, suicide rates have nearly tripled in the three counties Harris serves within the last three years. Those at Gallia-Meigs-Jackson ADAMH Board work to help these statistics decrease and for a week each year they along with their partners want to express their appreciation for those first responders.

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board along with Holzer Health System will be holding an appreciation dinner on Thursday, May 16 in honor of the first responders in Gallia, Meigs, and Jackson counties at the Holzer Health System’s Gallipolis main branch.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

