Drug Prevention Day art contest planned

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition held its monthly meeting recently at the Robert E. Byer Emergency Operations Center.

The coalition is comprised of community members and stakeholder agencies who are working to reduce drug abuse in Meigs County.

The organization is planning an art contest for the Drug Prevention Day at the Meigs County Fair in August. Divisions for the contest include Audio Visual (all grades), Senior (grades ninth through 12), junior (grades fourth through eighth), Primary (grades kindergarten through third), and Special Education (all grades). The grand prize for the countywide winner is two tickets to COSI with a gas and meal card included. The top three places for each division will receive a cash price of $20, $10, and $5, respectively.

A fishing event is planned for fifth graders throughout the county at the Kountry Resort Campground in May. The event is a partnership between the Meigs County Sherriff’s Office, the Soil and Water Conservation office and OSU Extension. The goal is to get students “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs.” This is the second year for the event.

The coalition is working on a plan to host viewings of the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer for parents. A team of trained professionals will demonstrate to parents where and how children could be hiding drugs.

The next meeting for the prevention coalition is scheduled on Wednesday May 15, and the third Wednesday of each following month.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

