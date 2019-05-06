MHS Prom Royalty Crowned

The 2019 Meigs High School Prom King and Queen were crowned on Saturday evening by the returning 2018 prom royalty. Pictured (from left) are Prom King Zachary Bartrum, Prom Queen Hayley Lathey, 2018 Prom Queen Morgan Michael and 2018 Prom King Beau Morris.

The 2019 Meigs High School Prom King and Queen were crowned on Saturday evening by the returning 2018 prom royalty. Pictured (from left) are Prom King Zachary Bartrum, Prom Queen Hayley Lathey, 2018 Prom Queen Morgan Michael and 2018 Prom King Beau Morris.