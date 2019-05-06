Events planned for In-Demand Jobs Week

MEIGS COUNTY — Several events and activities are planned for this week in Meigs County as part of In-Demand Jobs Week.

Events are being hosted by OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County during the week-long celebration which takes place May 6-10.

In-Demand Jobs Week is a statewide celebration of jobs, industries, and skills that are in-demand in Ohio. Communities statewide are planning events and activities to inspire excitement and awareness among students and job seekers.

On Monday, OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County will host a session from 9-10:30 a.m. on how to become a licensed childcare provider. The seminar will give an overview of the types of childcare provider options and how to begin the process of becoming a licensed provider.

On Tuesday Rescare will hold open interviews at OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County from 9-11 a.m. In the afternoon, an informational class on CDL Training will take place from 2-3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Rio Grande Community College will be at OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County to discuss the in-demand short term certificates, trainings and programs available at the Meigs Center.

On Thursday, there will be an informational class on Apprenticeships of Today from 2-3 p.m. OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County staff will be providing information about the application process for apprenticeship programs and helping connect those interested with the apprenticeship programs.

The week will conclude with the Job Readiness Workshop from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday. The session will work with those interested on the most important aspects of an effective job search strategy, including how to think like an employer, develop a self-marketing plan, project a professional image and positive attitude throughout your job search, emphasize your unique skill sets and talents, and understand the basics of resume writing, complete applications, and interview. Social media etiquette will also be addressed.

All events are free and open to the public. Events are being held at OhioMegisJobs-Meigs County, 150 Mill Street in Middleport. For more information call 740-992-2117.