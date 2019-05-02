Verdict returned in Tucker case

POMEROY — The jury of three men and nine women returned a verdict on Thursday evening in the case against former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker, finding him guilty of 24 of the 25 charges against him.

Tucker, 56, was indicted in May 2018 and January 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

The jury received the case at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday following a day of closing arguments and jury instructions. The verdicts were in at 7:26 p.m. and were announced around 8 p.m., Thursday.

The verdicts were as follows:

Case 18-CR-109

Count 1: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 1 — Guilty

Count 2: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 1 — Guilty

Count 3: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 2 — Guilty

Count 4: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 3 — Guilty

Count 5: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 3 — Guilty

Count 6: Kidnapping against Victim No. 3 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 7: Attempted Sexual Battery against Victim No. 3 — Guilty

Count 8: Kidnapping against Victim No. 3 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 9: Gross Sexual Imposition against Victim No. 4 — Guilty

Count 10: Gross Sexual Imposition against Victim No. 5 — Guilty

Count 11: Attempted Sexual Battery against Victim No. 6 — Guilty

Count 12: Soliciting against Victim No. 6 — Guilty

Count 13: Kidnapping against Victim No. 6 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 14: Attempted Sexual Battery against Victim No. 7 — Guilty

Count 15: Kidnapping against Victim No. 7 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 16: Sexual Imposition against Victim No. 8 — Not Guilty

Count 17: Gross Sexual Imposition against Victim No. 9 — Guilty

Count 18: Attempted Sexual Battery against Victim No. 10 — Guilty

Count 19: Attempted Compelling Prostitution against Victim No. 10 — Guilty

Count 20: Sexual Battery against Victim No. 11 — Guilty

Count 21: Theft in Office —Guilty

Case 19-CR-001

Count 1: Gross Sexual Imposition against Victim No. 12 — Guilty

Count 2: Kidnapping against Victim No. 12 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 3: Kidnapping against Victim No. 12 — Guilty; Specifications: Not released in a safe place and unharmed; Committed with sexual motivation

Count 4: Attempted Sexual Battery against Victim No. 12 — Guilty

The state, represented by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and co-counsel Natsha Natale, called a total of 24 witnesses in the case, before resting its case just before noon on Wednesday. A total of 37 state exhibits were also admitted into evidence in the case. Exhibits included photographs, court documents and time cards, among other things.

Defense attorney Kirk McVay rested the defense’s case without calling any witnesses. Tucker did not testify in the case.

The prosecution requested that Tucker’s bond be revoked, while the defense asked that Tucker be allowed to remain out on bond.

Tucker was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered to be completed in the case with sentencing to be completed at a later date.

