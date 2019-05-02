Dettwiller’s grand re-opening to be held May 11

POMEROY — Dettwiller True Value Hardware and Lumber of Pomeroy will hold its grand re-opening on Saturday, May 11, celebrating its new store, while also remembering the roots of the property.

Constructed behind the old store, the new location has approximately double the square footage of the former building. The former Dettwiller building was constructed in 1915 and was first home to the Pomeroy Cement Block Company.

Owner Al Dettwiller explained that there will be a plaque mounted in the new building which was from the original Pomeroy Cement Block building. The plaque was given to previous owner Bill Jenkins who gave it to Dettwiller.

The plaque lists the original founders of the Pomeroy Cement Block Company — H.S. Arnold, E.P. Duerr, J.R. Duerr and W.S. Finlaw. There are also photos of each of the original founders which will be mounted with the plaque.

The Pomeroy Cement Block Company was founded in 1915, with the property becoming O’Dells in 1985 and then Dettwiller’s in 2003.

The grand re-opening of the new store will include a hog roast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11, as well as numerous door prizes to be given away. Door prizes include a STIHL chainsaw, PSI pressure washer, gas grill, self-propelled lawn mower and more. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m.

Dettwiller explained that there is still some cosmetic stuff left to finish up, but that the main work is done with the parking lot complete.

The new location offers an expanded Stihl selection, lawn and garden, farm and ranch items, convenience automotive, paint and paint supplies, lighting, electrical, plumbing, pet supplies, hand and power tools, cabinet hardware and an indoor area for feed which had previously been located outside of the store.

This is not the first new building for Dettwiller as the business opened its doors in Albany about eight years ago, with a third store located in McArthur opening approximately two years ago.

Hours at Dettwiller Hardware in Pomeroy are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

The plaque from the Pomeroy Cement Block Company, along with the photos of the founders will be displayed in the new Dettwiller Lumber store. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.2-Dettwillers-1_ne20195282929658.jpg The plaque from the Pomeroy Cement Block Company, along with the photos of the founders will be displayed in the new Dettwiller Lumber store. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The former Dettwiller Lumber building https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.2-Dettwillers-2-old-building_ne20195282934833.jpg The former Dettwiller Lumber building Courtesy photo Construction included the demolition of the former Dettwiller building. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.2-Dettwillers-3_ne20195282941913.jpg Construction included the demolition of the former Dettwiller building. Courtesy photo The new Dettwiller Lumber building https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.1-New-Dettwilelrs_ne2019528382906.jpg The new Dettwiller Lumber building Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.