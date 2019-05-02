Observing National Day of Prayer

A large crowd, including students from area schools, were part of the National Day of Prayer observance held at the Meigs County Courthouse on Thursday. Pictured are students from Mid Valley Christian School in Middleport and Meigs Local Schools. As part of the ceremony, multiple local individuals and students performed musical selections, while individuals turn turns praying for local, state and national officials and many others.

